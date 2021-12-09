You may call them the newcomers.
Indian River head coach Devin Mann has already called both of their numbers, and they’ve delivered effort and results.
Freshman Jace Jarmon and sophomore Rashad Hopkins, both new to the Indians’ boys’ basketball program, each contributed mightily to their 65-59 victory over Saints Peter & Paul School of Easton, Md. The triumph completed an exciting season-opening Tip Off Classic that was ably hosted by the school in Dagsboro.
“Rashad and Jace brought us energy,” said Indians head coach Devin Mann. “We struggle with communication, and sometimes with playing with energy and effort. Those two kids are super-competitive and aren’t afraid of the moment. They want to win. They’re big assets to this team!”
Jarmon — whose older brother Jamie quarterbacked the 2011 Indians’ football team to the Division 2 state championship and later went on to play pro baseball — made his debut a memorable one late in the first quarter. Jace Jarmon aced a buzzer-beating three-point jumper that cut the Sabres’ lead to 14-11. Indian River jumped in front shortly thereafter, and led by three points after both the second and third quarters.
Mann said he was thrilled to see Jarmon and Hopkins contributing tremendous energy, rugged man-to-man defensive pressure and strong rebounding depth on a team that lacks height. They were joined by another newcomer of sorts, junior Jamie Bender, who returned to IR basketball after having played on the JV team as a freshman two years ago.
Bender contributed four three-point buckets, the last of which gave Indian River some much-needed breathing room in the final minutes to help hold off a furious Sabres’ comeback attempt.
The newcomers were joined by several returnees from last season’s 5-11 playoff team. Junior Brendan Bradford netted a team-leading 18 points — including four of his own three-point missiles — and junior Cole Donnelly made some big plays. Bender finished with 12 points, and Hopkins added 11.
“It was good seeing us turn things around from how we came out Friday,” said Mann. “We really needed a boost of focus and effort and we got it. The young guys brought us something we were lacking Friday, and I hope it becomes contagious.”
Bender and fellow junior Andrew Burns each scored eight points as the Indians dropped their opener on Friday night, 46-35, to eventual boys’ tourney champion Worcester Prep from Berlin, Md. The Mallards also defeated Arcadia of Oak Hall, Va., on Saturday, 59-56, in overtime.
Indian River was set to resume play on Thursday, Dec. 9, against visiting the Arcadia Firebirds, with a 6 p.m. opening tip.