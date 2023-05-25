DNREC this week confirmed a new state-record tautog, caught off the Indian River Inlet, as the second state record of 2023 for the Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament, after a record musky caught in January in the Brandywine River had raised the bar for freshwater anglers.
The 34-inch, 22-pound, 14.4-ounce tautog was caught May 6 off a wreck east of the inlet by James Milano of North Babylon, N.Y., while fishing on the No Limit, a charter boat captained by Jon Azato.
The record ’tog catch was certified at Hook ‘em & Cook ‘em Bait & Tackle at Indian River Inlet. The new state record tautog weighed 1 pound, 6.7 ounces more than the previous state record, caught in May 2022 by Brent Wiest.
The record 43.25-inch, 22-pound, 3.2-ounce musky was caught Jan. 11 in the Brandywine River by Stephen Rutkowski of Wilmington. That record catch, landed while fishing from the bank of the Brandywine, was certified at Master Baiter’s Bait & Tackle in New Castle. The new state record musky was 1 pound, 11.2 ounces heavier than the previous state record, caught in 2013 by Thomas Sutton.
A list of all Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament state records can be found at de.gov/recfishing. More information on the tournament and state record fish can be found on the DNREC website and in the 2023 Delaware Fishing Guide online. The guide is also available in printed form from license agents throughout the state or by calling the DNREC Fisheries Section at (302) 739-9914 to request a copy.