When we first started to play pickleball at the Fairway Village community in Ocean View, I actually sketched out a court every morning, on a tennis court, with sidewalk chalk, and then dropped the tennis court net 2 inches. Some said my lines were not very precise on unusually hot mornings, and I reminded them, “Yes, but much more precise than your game.”
Later, we had three pickleball courts over-painted onto our three tennis courts.
This time, when resurfacing came around again, we converted two tennis courts to six pickleball courts. They have already been used much more than the remaining tennis court, which have been used for tennis only twice in the same time period. I don’t know if your community is like ours, but everyone seems to be really worried about the tennis court they never use.
We still overpainted the tennis court with pickleball lines, leaving our small community with a total of eight pickleball courts. When the first tennis players tried the tennis court, I asked them if the pickleball lines presented any problem, and they answered, “What pickleball lines?” Matt and his team of outstanding workers resurface many of the courts in the area and did their usual best to bring our facility back to tip-top shape.
Of course, the first thing we needed to revisit after Matt finished the project was our internal rules for guests, because our community insurance provider requires certain limitations. I hated to do it, but three strangers appeared on the first day we had it open, and another the following day.
I asked, “Who are you a guest of?” and the answer was, “They told me to come to this group.” That answer wasn’t a convincing argument, and I said, “When I’m invited somewhere, I normally know the name of the person who invited me.”
Fairway Village isn’t the only community with that insurance issue, and we should all be a little more circumspect with our amenities. And I can tell you, if that fellow who didn’t know the name of the person who invited him to our community had run into my 150-year-old grandmother, he would have been real glad she was dead, because otherwise… She was big on manners.
Speaking of communities… The Coastal Communities Pickleball League (CCPL) has celebrated their fifth anniversary. Two dozen communities from Lewes down to Fenwick now are part of the league, with some 450 individual participants, and another from Millsboro will soon join. Fairway Village was one of the first communities to embrace pickleball, and a few years later, when Steve Costa and his wife, Colleen, volunteered to organize the CCPL with the help of an impressive team of captains, there were probably no more than a total of 225 pickleballers in this entire area above Ocean City and Ocean Pines, Md.
Now, there are 450 in the league, with absolutely no idea of how many thousand pickleballers in the area. I thought at one point we should try and organize a flash-mob of pickleballers, but I can’t even imagine the facility that could accommodate us — certainly not those restaurants whose marketing experts called pickleball a fad.
Recently, I read that this fad may be 50 million, passing 36 million before they could even string out that many zeros.
I had pickleballers writing to me in care of the Coastal Point, advising they just wanted to have fun playing pickleball, not actually compete. The league came up with the idea to allow participating communities to not compete against one another, but to play socially with one another, and it has been a remarkable success. It is inspirational seeing all of these new Delaware residents meeting one another in the friendly environment of the pickleball courts. There is nothing better than laughter to unite communities.
You might remember it was just five years ago the usual suspects at Fairway Village — Steve Costa, Mike Smith and Steve Melofchik, and the CCPL captains under the leadership of Stan Piesla — organized a fundraiser that was a competition between two teams, the Hearts and the Cancers.
Everyone participating had to have been treated for a heart or cancer problem, and the quality of play was as good as any you could find in the area. We raised several thousand dollars for the Beebe emergency center on Route 17 when we learned heart patients have the best results if treated within the first 30 minutes of their episode. From the time I started the first draft of this article, I had to take a member of my family to that very emergency department.
It was the Hearts vs. Cancer event that made us realize that resident pickleballers are truly fortunate to be able to participate in pickleball, and the league started to raise money for worthy local charities for the less fortunate. Since the contribution for the emergency department, the CCPL donations will soon be approaching $10,000. At their most recent meeting, they awarded $1,000 to Cheryl Corn of Easterseals for Camp Fairlee, and $1,000 to Bernice Edwards of First State Community Action Agency.
Not bad for a bunch of fun-loving retirees who you just can’t help but admire for their zest for life. Thank you, Coastal Communities Pickleball League, and also every individual pickleballer who gives back to their community in some fashion.