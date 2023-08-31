Enthusiasm abounds at the Indian River High girls’ field hockey complex.
New head coach Torrie Huk brings high hopes and a tremendous wealth of achievement to the emerging program.
The Sussex Tech alum was a collegiate field hockey standout at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, and spent the last four years as the head coach at Henlopen Conference rival Polytech High School.
“We anticipate a season of growth for our team,” said Huk between preseason practice sessions involving more than 35 student athletes. “We have such a knowledgeable coaching staff, and our players want to be successful. We expect their enthusiasm to show in our performances, with the season’s goal to qualify for the DIAA playoffs.”
The midfield should be a strength for the Indians with key returnees in sophomores Baylie Williamson and Ella Peterson, and seniors Macy Blades, Kylie Harris and Grace Robinson providing outstanding play and leadership.
Promising newcomers who are impressing the coaching staff and may impact the team’s success include junior defender Thian Thanh Barends and freshman forward Talia Scerra.
Junior goalkeeper Mayfield returns after eclipsing the 100-plus career save mark a year ago.
Huk replaces Molly Chamberlin-Lundy as the Indians’ bench boss. Chamberlain-Lundy returns as an assistant coach along with Carrie Subity Newcomers Mya Parks and Jena Albright will coach the junior varsity talent.
The Indians open their 2023 season at Sussex Central on Thursday, Sept. 7, beginning at 4 p.m. Their home opener is against Sussex Tech on Thursday, Sept. 21, with a 4 p.m. opening faceoff.
The 2022 Indians finished with a 5-8 record in the Henlopen Conference, and were 6-9-0 overall.