The program has been rebuilt, and now it is in the hands of new field boss — and first-time varsity head coach — Katie Boyer to continue on with the IRHS field hockey team's success over the past couple years.
“We had about 25 girls come out,” confirmed Boyer of her team’s turnout for the first days of practice. “I was very happy with that. I am still thinking a few more will be coming but have had work or family conflicts. I’m extremely impressed with the work ethic, positivity and enthusiasm of the team so far.”
Boyer’s coaching staff includes veteran assistants Molly Chamberlin and Pative Cathell, as well as Krista Littleton for this season.
The Indians’ first scrimmage “Play Day” is this Saturday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. at Cape Henlopen High School where they will be one of 14 teams participating in the all-day event. They will also have a scrimmage “play day” at the Delaware Turf Sports complex on Saturday, Aug. 28. An actual game scrimmage at James M. Bennett High School in Maryland will be on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m., before opening the regular season at Seaford on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m.
A full season preview will be featured in the Coastal Point in the coming weeks.