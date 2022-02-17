Gabe Mounivong brought his A-game to Seaford High’s gymnasium last Friday, Feb. 11.
The senior Unified basketball standout poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Indian River High School to a 43-20 victory over the host Blue Jays.
Mounivong exploded for 22 of his points in the first half, including 12 in the opening session. Freshman Elmer Hernandez added 10 points to help the Indians even their season record at 2-2.
“This was a total team win,” said head coach Sam O’Shields. “Both teams played with unified integrity. Gabe was dominant, and Elmer had his best game of the season.”
The Indians had previously dropped a 40-36 verdict at Caesar Rodney on Thursday, Feb. 3. Senior Matt Engel led the Indians with 17 points in that game, while senior Reece Stone contributed 9 points and Mouynivong added 8 points.
The Indians were set to host Polytech on Thursday, Feb. 17, (after Coastal Point press time) with a 4 p.m. opening tipoff. The Green & Gold will complete their regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 22, by hosting Cape Henlopen beginning at 4 p.m.