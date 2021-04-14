As boating season gets under way, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control this week reminded boaters that most boat registration services are available online and accessible from the DNREC website.
Online services include boat registration renewals, purchasing boat ramp certificates, duplicate registration cards and decals, and making address changes. Boaters in northern Delaware, in particular, are being encouraged to utilize the online registration services, while boat registration agents in Kent and Sussex counties listed on the DNREC website also provide boat registration services.
To further serve the public, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife boat registration office located at the R&R Building at 89 Kings Highway, Dover, will be open by appointment only for limited boat registration services beginning Thursday, April 15. The 30-minute appointments will be available only to boaters who need boat registration services not presently provided online: registering a new vessel or transferring a vessel.
Appointments will be available starting on the half-hour Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 safety and health measures will be in effect for appointments, including mandatory face coverings for customers and staff.
To make an appointment or for additional information, contact the DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife boat registration office at (302) 739-9916 or by email at dnrecboatreg@delaware.gov.