Alvernia University student-athlete Tyzhir Morris of Millsboro is a recipient of the Student Scholar Athlete Award, awarded to Morris at Alvernia University’s 2022 Honors Convocation.
The Student Scholar Athlete Award is given to students who maintain high academic standing while upholding Alvernia’s Athletics Vision Statement, which strives to attract a population of students who will succeed both academically and athletically.
Alvernia competes under the auspices of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The Golden Wolves Compete at the Division III level, the largest competing level of the NCAA. Alvernia also competes in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), the largest collegiate conference in the nation, which includes colleges from all levels of the NCAA located in the Eastern states between Maine and North Carolina. Membership in the ECAC provides teams with extra regional playoff opportunities and media exposure. Alvernia competes in the ECAC Mid-Atlantic and Southern Regional Championships.
Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958. The university serves more than 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville and Philadelphia, Pa.