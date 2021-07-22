The Reel Fun crew was awarded $207,180 for Trey Gettier’s 139-pound tuna because the group entered the Ocean City Tuna Tournament’s Level H Pro Tuna Jackpot, which is a winner-take-all pool for the largest single tuna. That pot totaled $198,000. It costs $5,000 to enter, and 44 of the 106 tournament boats registered for the calcutta. Altogether, the team had a stringer weight of 292 pounds.