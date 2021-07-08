This article came to mind when I recently spent a week teaching my granddaughter advanced shot-making now that she is playing high-school tennis. I was reminded that tennis is such a great game, as is pickleball. She, hopefully, will be able to play both for her entire lifetime. We watched Wimbledon in the evening, wherein I could reinforce that day’s lessons and point out strategies and subtleties in the game at a world-class level.
We played on old tennis courts that had seen better days long before she was born — courts, I might add, that had no pickleball lines.
When I was a kid, the community tennis courts were in such bad shape that we had to be accurate enough to kit away from the cracks and grass on the courts when we practiced. Thankfully, elders in a community service club raised money and the horsepower to resurface them, and a youth program blossomed.
I spent most of my life in tennis as both a player and businessman, and probably am more sensitive to the discussions going on all across America, now that pickleball is growing in every community.
I called Steve “Z” Zalinski to vent, as he was an amazing tennis player, spent years working behind the scenes for the United States Tennis Association, and is an old tennis friend. My point to him was that tennis and pickleball should cooperate, and there would not be courts in such bad shape.
My conversation went along these lines:
If I have heard that tennis players at community courts don’t like pickleball lines on their tennis courts once, I have heard it a million times — in fact, too many times to keep quiet any longer.
First, for a guy who used to practice hitting a water bottle in the service corner with my tennis serve, I cannot fathom how a line painted in subtle colors at least a foot from the tennis service line should present any distraction to any tennis player worth his/her salt.
Secondly, if they play tennis as well as they are implying, why haven’t they joined a local tennis club, because we have some excellent clubs all across America. The mathematical odds of them finding another player in their community with a skill level similar to their own tennis brilliance would be staggering.
Finally, I used to scout world-class tennis talent who would never pronounce themselves in such flowery praise.
Z’s response went along these lines:
If I have heard tennis professionals complain about pickleball and pickleballers once, I have heard it a million times. They don’t like the ball noise, and they don’t like the noisy activity on the adjacent courts. Folks moved into communities that offer tennis, and suddenly there is this noisy mob bouncing off the wind screens.
Don’t smirk too much, tennis players or pickleballers. One infuriating obstacle for both are tennis players and pickleballers who prance around, looking down their noses at one another. A little respect for tennis, and the customs surrounding tennis, would go a very long way in furthering pickleball’s cause. And a little respect for pickleball would go a long way in furthering the cause of tennis.
A community tennis facility or a tennis club is an expensive investment with frequent maintenance outlays, and community, HOA or club management is not going to work very hard to expand pickleball facilities to an ungrateful and rowdy crowd that upsets the folks who perhaps initially paid for the facility.
On three points we agreed:
(1) Tennis players have been leaving the sport because of age, and until USTA youth programs — which look very promising — hit full stride, tennis facilities will continue to have financial challenges.
(2) Pickleball is dramatically growing and continues to need more facilities.
(3) The two games are different — not the same at all — but they both are played on a similar surface that not only costs a great deal to install properly, but then requires additional money every several years to maintain.
Only one major question then remains:
Where is the common ground and compatibility between tennis and pickleball? It would greatly help if both groups would discuss this compatibility issue, rather than disparage the other. Pickleball could begin the diplomatic aspects of this by observing the simple courtesy of not crossing behind courts until after a point, and this would be appreciated by both tennis and pickleball players. Running down the side of courts, yelling and screaming, as if rehearsing for a role in “The Walking Dead,” completely oblivious to everyone around, doesn’t play well in Peoria nor the board room when financial decisions are being discussed.
For tennis decision-makers, I will steal a line from the Broadway play “Hamilton”: “Talk less, listen more.” If pickleball and tennis continue to ignore each other, both will be left to play on the kind of dilapidated courts that were around when I first started to play tennis. If both tennis and pickleball players join forces, our grandchildren can look forward to decades of racket sport enjoyment and the health benefits of both.