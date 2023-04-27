The Indian River High School boys’ lacrosse team had its six-game winning streak snapped this week but captured its Henlopen Conference showdown. IR finished the week at 7-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
Middletown 10, Indian River 7
Despite taking an early 6-2 lead, the Indians saw their six-game winning streak end against non-conference foe Middletown on Monday, April 24.
Eastern University commit Max Forrey scored the game’s first three goals but was blanked the rest of the way by a tough Cavaliers’ defense.
Forrey was injured late in the second quarter after being checked from behind. Forrey stayed on his back for five minutes before leaving the playing field under his own power and with assistance from head coach Dave Spencer. He was held out of action as a precaution for the rest of the evening.
Forrey’s 165 career goals are within 14 markers of making him IR’s career goal scoring leader. He trails only 2017 graduate George Martin, who finished his high school career with 178.
Senior Evan Peterson added two goals for IR, while senior Vincent Onorato and sophomore Aiden Binko tallied one each. Sophomore goalkeeper Logan Dawson (5-2) made numerous saves to keep the Indians close.
IR led 6-4 after one quarter before Middletown tied the score, 6-6, at intermission and led 7-6 after three periods.
“We knew that Middletown was going to be a very physical team,” said Spencer. “We were able to jump on the lead early, until they started to chip away. They made some adjustments, and so did we. We just made too many mistakes down the stretch to keep the game close. It’s a tough loss, because we started so well, but we also know that it’s a game of runs. And we want to be the team that has the run at the end. We’ll learn from this and get better.”
Indian River 10, Sussex Academy 5
The Indians improved their Henlopen Conference record to 7-0 against Sussex Academy on April 19. Seniors Vincent Onorato and Max Forrey each scored three goals, while senior Blake Brightman, juniors Bryce Johnson and Nicholas Knight, and sophomore Aiden Binko added one each in the Indians’ sixth straight triumph at the Southern Division rival last Wednesday.
IR was in complete control, building leads of 2-0, 5-1 and 8-2 at the end of the first, second and third quarters, respectively. Junior goalkeeper Wyatt Snyder made seven saves and improved his record to 2-1.