The Indians (0-1-0) will host Odessa High (0-1-0) in both teams’ Division 1A, District 2 opener on Friday night, Sept. 17, with a 7 p.m. opening kickoff at Indian River High School Stadium. The Ducks lost their opener, 32-0, to visiting Wilmington McKean on Saturday night, Sept. 11. The Indians dropped their opener to visiting Stephen Decatur, 48-15, on Friday night, Sept. 10.
During pre-game festivities on Friday, all members of the 2011 Indian River DIAA Championship football team who are in attendance will be introduced and recognized.
For ticket information, access the Indian River High School Athletics website at indians-sports.com.
The game will be broadcast live via streaming video (subscription is required) on the NFHS network at www.nfhsnetwork.com.
• IRHS head football coach Phil Townsend on the Indians entering this week’s game: “Our guys tasted success [in Friday’s loss], and they liked it. I think they understand what it takes to compete and win. As a result, they will be more willing to do what it takes. Going into halftime, they were chomping at the bit [in the locker room]. They were excited to get back on the field. Also, the way the game started [with an Indian fumbling leading to a quick Seahawks’ TD], we could have folded right there, but we didn’t. Our guys realized they could play with Stephen Decatur, so we’ll build off that enthusiasm.”
• Townsend on the Odessa Ducks entering this week’s game: “Odessa is a first-year varsity program that has played junior-varsity football for the last two years. They’re young and enthusiastic and have good numbers [about 51 freshmen and sophomores]. Hopefully, we can clean things up and get a victory this week.”
• More about Odessa High: The school is part of the Appoquinimink School District in Newcastle County, and is located in Townsend. Because both teams are in Division 1A, District 2, the result will count toward potential playoff eligibility. The recent football redistricting for the next two years increased the number of districts from two to three, to ensure better uniformity among schools according to enrollment, and increase student athlete participation and interest in football by providing more teams with the opportunity to compete more evenly. All of the other Ducks boys’ and girls’ sports teams compete in the Blue Hen Conference, while Indian River is a member of the Henlopen Athletic Conference’s Southern Division for its other sports.