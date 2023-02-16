A local martial arts competitor and medal winner has opened a Brazilian jiu jitsu gymnasium in Ocean View.
Aidan Levy will spend three days each week at Padawan Jiu Jitsu, training youngsters in the martial art of Brazilian jiu jitsu. The gym is located at 29 Atlantic Avenue.
Boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 15 may register for a free 45-minute trial class on the shop’s website at www.padawanjj.com.
“Being a lifelong resident of Ocean View, I have always relied on my parents to drive me to many sporting activities,” said the 17-year-old son of Kerri and Erik Levy. “Our area has grown significantly, but the options for local kids’ activities and sports are still limited. Being right here in Ocean View gives parents the convenience to be close to home and not run all around, like my parents had to do for me.
“This location also enables youngsters to train who otherwise wouldn’t have the transportation or the time to travel to Lewes or nearby Maryland cities like Ocean City and Berlin,” added Levy, who won the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) championship in Indianapolis, Ind., on March 13, 2022. “Teaching is a passion I have, and opening the gym keeps me focused on the basics as required by the sport’s growth. I look forward to transferring my knowledge of the sport to others. I also plan to keep Brazilian jiu jitsu as part of my life for as long as I’m physically able to train.”
A senior at Sussex Academy High School in Georgetown, Levy finished in first place at the IBJJF Houston (Texas) Open in April 2021. He also placed second at the IBJJF Tournament in Orlando, Fla., on July 22, 2021. He earned his blue belt in November 2020.
Levy has been training in Brazilian jiu jitsu since he was 9.
“I have been competing both locally and nationally for over six years, and have trained with the highest level of coaches who are in the sport today,” said Levy, including Paulo Miyao, Joao Miyao and Gianni Grippo. “I’ve traveled more than 800 miles weekly to advance my training with my coaches and bring a unique approach to adapting the techniques and application of moves for the kids’ program.
“Being closer to the kids’ ages helps me communicate and reach them, whereas other instructors might struggle with that,” he added. “Being the kids’ instructor at a local gym in Lewes for the last three years has helped mold my teaching style and confidence greatly.”
Brazilian jiu jitsu is a martial arts and combat sport that enables a smaller, less powerful person to successfully defend themselves against a bigger, stronger, heavier opponent. Competitors do that by using leverage and weight distribution, taking the fight to the ground and using a number of holds and submissions to defeat their opponents. The focus is based on one’s skill of taking an opponent to the ground and controlling them by gaining a dominant position using joint locks or chokeholds.
Governing bodies, such as the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), set worldwide rules and standards to be used in competition.
Levy consistently trains six to seven days a week and continues to travel with his father to competitions. He was set to compete the weekend of Feb. 10-12 at the IBJJF Atlanta Open, and then the week of March 21-26 at the IBJJF PANS in Orlando. The father and son also travel every Saturday to train in Ft. Lee, N.J.
“I’ve dedicated over half of my life to this sport, so I would like to help inspire other student athletes to experience this,” Levy noted. “I’m very excited to make my gym grow in the local community.”
Levy was recently accepted into the Salisbury University Clark Honors College, majoring in computer science. That will enable him to continue to train youngsters locally during his collegiate career.