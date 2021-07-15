Ocean View Police Department Chief Kenneth McLaughlin is chairman of the committee organizing the Special Olympics Torch Run and has been involved with Special Olympics Delaware (SODE) for 30 years.
While a large part of McLaughlin’s, and his department’s, participation with SODE has entailed taking part in fundraisers (including law-enforcement Torch Runs and the Polar Bear Plunge), as well as providing security and other forms of assistance at games and events, those at the Ocean View police department have found a way to take their involvement a step further.
From helping fund the building of a new bocce field at Ocean View’s John West Park, for the benefit of SODE’s Sussex County Riptides, to hosting holiday parties and numerous other events in their own station, McLaughlin and his department have shown true dedication to cultivating sincere and significant relationships with SODE athletes, as well as their families.
McLaughlin’s first introduction to Special Olympics Delaware involved being asked to participate in a torch run as a young officer. After attending his first SODE event, he became hooked, and since then has been able to spread his enthusiasm for volunteering throughout his department.
Over the years, McLaughlin has been able to collect an abundance of meaningful memories, including being hugged by a track-and-field athlete after they received a gold medal, and being thanked by parents for hosting a Christmas party for the athletes, allowing the parents to have a night to themselves.
“It meant the world to them. That really stuck with me, just how much it meant to the families,” he said.
While volunteering with the Special Olympics has proved to be an easy and essential way for those at the Ocean View Police Department to do good and help those in the community, their experience with SODE athletes has had a positive effect on their policing as well, McLaughlin noted. Their interactions with the athletes have granted them awareness and clarity, he said, making them better equipped to recognize when an individual may have a disability and adjust their behavior accordingly.
“I have been around these athletes for so long now that I get to pick up on a lot of that stuff,” he said. “There is an awareness that I have, and other people who participate in the Special Olympics have, that not everybody has.”
Whether it be being able to recognize an individual with autism and knowing to avoid loud noises when interacting with them, or being familiar with forms of non-verbal communication when dealing with an individual from the deaf community, working with SODE has provided the Ocean View Police Department with valuable knowledge that has helped elevate their policing to a step above, he said.
Volunteering with the Special Olympics has made such an impact on the department’s policing style that it is something that McLaughlin recommends all police departments to do whenever they are able.
“I think there is no better way to learn how to work with folks with disabilities than through some of this outreach, like through the Special Olympics,” he said.
In addition to encouraging other police departments to get involved with the Special Olympics, McLaughlin encourages civilians to get involved as well. McLaughlin said the easiest way to get involved would be to visit the Special Olympics Delaware website, and get a clear look at all of the volunteering opportunities and events. After attending their first Special Olympics Delaware event, others just may find themselves hooked as well.
For more information on how to contribute to Special Olympics Delaware, visit www.sode.org.