Nothing will dampen her spirits.
In fact, she continuously recites the positive achievements while teaching how to remedy the negatives to her student-athletes.
Fabrea McCray, an assistant girls’ basketball coach, knows the team is young and inexperienced.
She enthusiastically emphasizes that every championship team once started with a struggle.
This year’s Indian River girls’ basketball squad is composed of 10 freshmen, three sophomores and one junior.
And the first-year assistant coach is pleased to see their progress.
Fortunately, with each outing, she sees less doubt, and more improvement. For example, one of the freshmen has significantly shortened the amount of time it takes her to receive a pass and step into a jump shot.
The team that began the campaign 0-4 has won three games, and is establishing the foundation for more success later this campaign and for the 2023-2024 season.
All of that brightens the assistant coach’s mood and gives her increased hope for what her student athletes can achieve on the hardwood.
And with each victory, she can feel the sheer joy of competing successfully.
“The simple fact that they did it, or they accomplished what they told me they couldn’t do makes me feel so glad,” said McCray, who with Tish Dennis are assistant coaches to the team’s head mentor, Roger Clay. “Every day that [our] team wins a game is so positive, because the odds are always against us. I celebrate every win with my girls, because the small steps that they take are actually bigger than the victory.
“When I see the players celebrating, I feel like they deserve that,” added McCray, whose younger cousin Taliyah McCray is an Indian River High freshman who plays for the girls’ volleyball team. “Sports are supposed to be fun, challenging and rewarding! When they celebrate, they are happy, they are proud, and that’s what they should be. So that pumps me up even more, and I want to celebrate with them.”
Coach McCray was once on the opposite side of the student athlete and mentor pendulum, and readily uses the knowledge and skills she learned and built as a standout athlete.
A 2018 graduate of Indian River High, McCray started every girls’ soccer game as the team’s goalkeeper during her four-year varsity career. She also started at guard from her sophomore through senior campaigns for the girls’ basketball squad.
She relies deeply on those experiences, that knowledge, and the multitude of memories accumulated from just a few short years ago.
“Being a student athlete has helped me more than anything,” said McCray, who is in her first year on the girls’ basketball bench. “I remember how I felt as a student and what I needed. So I try to give that same energy to the students. I think we definitely have changed the way sports are now, and it helps keep me in the loop and share my knowledge of what I have learned.
“Being a younger coach, I am able to connect and mentor,” she added “I want to impact beyond the sport and build good people who will enter a world that needs positivity!”
McCray’s coaching philosophy is steeped in the significance of the impact that a coach can make in a student-athlete’s life and future experiences.
“If a good coach can change a game, a great coach can change a life,” insisted McCray, who this spring begins her fourth season as an assistant coach for IR girls’ soccer. “I want to make an impact on the girls that goes well beyond basketball. The truth is, they can take everything I teach them into their lives and always remember and draw on that.”
The single most useful lesson that McCray says she has learned as a coach is that change takes time.
“It doesn’t happen overnight!” enthused McCray, who is a traveling teacher in the Indian River School District. “My favorite lesson that I teach is that if I plant a seed, I will see a small result. But if I plant a tree, it will grow a root and a foundation. And that’s what I’m here for — to help this program take root and grow.”
After graduating from Indian River High School, coach McCray earned her degree in physical education at Delaware State University in Dover in 2022.
Her coaching experience includes working with the Fast Breakers basketball team at the Ocean City (Md.) Recreation Center, and instructing at the River Soccer Club travel team’s goalkeeper academy.
Her favorite message that she imparts to her student athletes is to readily accept constructive criticism.
“I tell my athletes that they should understand that constructive criticism is to help them approve, and never to tear them down,” said McCray. “Student athletes must know that wherever they go in life, there is always going to be room for improvement despite how great they think they are at something. I will always tell them that being uncomfortable is great, being comfortable is scary! Always be willing to grow and stay uncomfortable.”
Head coach Clay appreciates McCray’s contributions to the team. “Fabrea is a very energetic and great young coach who helps bring even more youthful vitality to the coaching team,” said Clay. “Her ability to reach the girls and help them understand the game on a more personal level helps in our young team’s development.
“Coach McCray is a go-getter who has the passion and drive to be the best at, literally, everything she does,” added Clay. “Indian River is very lucky to have her as a former district student who has been homegrown into a staff member. This community should be extremely proud of Coach McCray!”
Coach McCray’s role models
McCray said that her family and role models have served her very well. Each has had a profound effect on her career as a student athlete and coach.
“My girls’ basketball head coach at IR was Donna Polk, and she was the definition of amazing,” said McCray of the current executive director of the DIAA. “All throughout high school, she was my parent away from my father, and she opened her heart and loved me and my teammates like she birthed us. And that said a lot about her character. Quickly, I learned that she loved us beyond basketball, and that was the impact I want to have on my students.
“I played soccer for Steve Kilby, my father, and I always praise him for the opportunity he gave me to be a part of his program,” McCray continued. “Then there was Dr. Brittany Hazzard, who also played a huge role in my life. After my high school career, she became my mentor and we stayed connected. She taught me that everything we do has to be ‘mind over matter.’ Dr. Hazzard is simply just an amazing role model who I admire and hope to be like one day.”
McCray also identifies Indian River High athletic director and head athletic trainer Todd Fuhrmann as a key role model in her life.
Furhmann, she said, “is a man who gets little to no credit but works countless hours to support our school and students. When I think of words to describe him, I think of someone who is hardworking, caring, truthful and determined. That’s him. Todd is super-dedicated to everyone he comes in contact with in any way, helps everyone that he can. Beyond sports, he is caring and wants the best for everyone he comes in contact with.”