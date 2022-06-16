The game hung in the balance.
So did the season.
Trailing a talented Delaware Military Academy team by a 2-1 score in an opening-round DIAA playoff match in bothersome heat, the Indian River High School girls’ soccer team knew that the clock was not their friend.
Not unless they could put the ball into their rivals’ net.
Senior midfielder Brynn McCabe led the repeated charges upfield, in hopes of getting the ball to the talented, high-scoring sister act of junior Bella Scurci and freshman Sophia Scurci.
“It was always our midfielders’ goal to feed the ball to one of the Scurci sisters, because they could use their speed to beat any opponent for a shot on goal or a cross into the box that could be finished” and redirected into the net, said the 5-foot-9 McCabe. “Whether our passes were directly to their feet,” or their torsos or heads, she said, “we always were aware of where they were on the field.”
Reflective of her talent and efforts covering three sports over four seasons at Indian River, McCabe battled onward. She stubbornly fought off the humid weather and various DMA rivals to repeatedly steal the ball and begin repeated attacks toward the Seahawks’ goal.
In the waning moments, Sophia Scurci tried to bend it like Beckham, curling a long, strong cross from the left sideline to the far post of the DMA goal. The large, passionate IR spectator contingent, consisting of parents, siblings and friends, began rising as one in anticipation of a game-tying goal.
But the ball sailed a few feet past that far post, eliciting grunts of disappointment from the Indians’ fans.
“DMA kept Sophia and Bella marked relatively tight,” said McCabe, a resident of Selbyville. The weather,” she said, “was super-hot, which was why Sophia and Bella had to pick their moments to sprint and make runs behind the defenders. We had many successful passes” upfield, shots and chances at goal, she said, but were unable to score.
The 2-1 setback ended the Henlopen Conference South Division champion Indians’ 2022 season.
“It’s always hard to lose an important game like that, especially as a senior,” said McCabe, who was born in Baltimore, Md. “I’ve faced so many injuries in soccer and haven’t been able to play” as a result, she noted. “It’s frustrating that the season couldn’t have continued, but I know that each of us gave 100 percent and did not give up at any point in the game. Even at the end, we were still pushing, still hustling, and still taking shots.
“I’m grateful that I was able to play one last season with my teammates, most of whom I’ve played travel soccer with since I was 7 years old.”
A student-athlete for all seasons
When McCabe departed Indian River High School’s stadium for the final time as a student-athlete that sweltering Saturday afternoon, May 21, she had nothing to be ashamed of.
Her Indian River soccer teams had compiled an impressive 36-13-0 record in three years, including three South Division titles and a Henlopen Conference championship. She and her teammates lost their sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her freshman and junior seasons had ended with semifinal losses to eventual state champion Caravel Academy by scores of 4-0 in 2019 and 1-0 in 2021, respectively.
The secret to McCabe’s outstanding play was her desire to generate momentum from midfield, widely known as the “engine room” of a soccer side’s overall effort. Her brilliance was in her (and her defensive and midfield teammates’) ability to capture the ball and move it upfield. It was McCabe who created myriad opportunities for high-scoring teammates Izzy Binko (Class of 2021, 83 career goals) and Sia Diakos (Class of 2021, 55 career goals) in 2019 and 2021?
“It has been extremely fulfilling to be on three successful girls’ varsity soccer teams that have competed at the state level,” said McCabe, who as a freshman was awarded Rookie of the Year honors in both soccer and field hockey for the 2018-2019 seasons. To be representing “a small school in Sussex County that competes upstate” for championships “is such an honor and gives me so much pride.”
Indian River boys’ and girls’ soccer head coach Steve Kilby insisted that “you can’t ask for more from a student athlete. Brynn is an incredible young woman, and her commitment to her academics and athletics is second-to-none.
“I have been so fortunate to have coached Luke,” Kilby added of McCabe’s sibling, a member of the IRHS Class of 2019, “and Brynn. That is a testament to their parents,” he added of Heather and George McCabe, “and the commitment they’ve made to both of their students’ success. Brynn has all the traits for future success in anything that she undertakes.”
McCabe has also competed “upstate” in the other two sports in which she’s been a standout. During the fall sports season, she has been a mainstay of the school’s field hockey team, which in 2020 reached the Division 2 DIAA championship game.
McCabe finished her field hockey career with 32 goals and 50 points, including a single-season career-high 10 markers in 2020.
“Brynn McCabe is an extremely underrated field hockey player,” said Indian River field hockey assistant coach Molly Chamberlain. “She’s modest, and she doesn’t get enough credit. She has an incredible attitude, and she is extremely consistent on the field. In general, carrying the ball down the left side of the field is harder than carrying the ball down the right side of the field in field hockey. Brynn’s stickwork and ability to beat opponents on the left side of the field is unmatched and, honestly, fun to watch.”
“Brynn is an intelligent player who always remains calm, collected and smooth,” said Jodi Stone, field hockey head coach from 2012 to 2020, who rebuilt the IR program. “Even when opponents were pushing on her or not playing fairly, Brynn stayed focused and got the job done. She doesn’t allow outside influences to distract her or get in the way of her performance.”
Stone insisted that, despite her quiet nature, McCabe is always soaking in the coaches’ input and her own experiences before applying that to her game.
“From the day she first stepped onto the field, she had an incredibly high game-IQ that enabled her to be such an asset to the team,” said Stone. “On many occasions, Brynn often asked me to stay so she could work on her individual skills. That extra work allowed her to become a great anticipating player that created opportunities to be successful, both as an individual player and a team player. She makes the game of field hockey look smooth and beautiful to watch.”
As a member of the Unified basketball team during the winter sports season, McCabe emerged as a “buddy” to her Special Olympics teammates while helping the Indians reach the DIAA championship game against Dover.
“Playing Delmar in the state championship in field hockey my sophomore year will be a game that I remember for as long as I live,” she said. Another memorable achievement, she added, “was the state championship Unified basketball game against Dover. The community parade before these games reminds me of the support and purpose of sports in a small town.”
“She always had a smile on her face” when she played Unified basketball, said head coach Sam O’Shields. “She really defines the phrase ‘student-athlete,’ and she is one of the smartest athletes I have ever coached. She also made everyone comfortable and was very coachable.”
The Unified basketball experience also led to a special friendship with one of her teammates. Senior “Clara Shepherd is a player on the Unified team who I am especially close with,” said McCabe. “I connect with her on and off the court, and I cheer the loudest for her when she gets minutes in the game. It was fun watching her confidence grow from her junior to her senior year.”
McCabe has managed to excel in each sport by “always staying in shape, trying new positions and moves, and seeing the whole field,” or court. “I’m always encouraging my teammates, playing with composure in heated games. and I’m never afraid to be physical,” she said.
She was also a leader and National Honor Society-level performer in the classroom. She earned Academic All Henlopen Conference honors and High Honor Roll kudos. She also served her student colleagues as the secretary for HOSA and the Leo Club, and as the treasurer for the IR Student Council.
Giving thanks to those who impacted her career
McCabe said she is extremely thankful to those who have had an impact and helped her on her journey through Indian River High School.
IRHS Athletic Director and head athletic trainer Todd Fuhrmann “has had a profound impact in athletics and school because he has treated many of my sports injuries, and communicated with my teachers,” she said, after she’d suffered concussions. “He goes the extra mile for women in sports. He always works hard to get me back on the field as quickly as possible.”
McCabe said she also benefited from strong support on the home front.
“My mom and dad never missed a game, and have always been active members of the boosters,” said McCabe. “They both have always encouraged me and helped me by making sure I had opportunities to participate in sports. If there was a camp, they made sure I could attend.
“My older brother was my travel coach, as well,” added McCabe of her play for River Soccer’s travel teams. “He has always been such a crucial part of my success and my love for soccer.”
University of Maryland-bound
McCabe has mapped out a bright future for herself professionally. This fall, she will begin studying biomedical science — cell biology and genetics — at the University of Maryland at College Park.
“The school is extremely competitive in the sciences with research and networking opportunities, and I will have the opportunity to participate in the Integrated Life Sciences Honors Program,” she said. “I have been attending sporting events at the University of Maryland since I was a child, and I can’t wait to be a part of the community there.”