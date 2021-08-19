J’Sean Matthews of Millsboro will compete as a member of Albright College’s NCAA Division III varsity football team this fall, the college announced this week. A graduate of Sussex Technical High School, Matthews is studying history at Albright.
More than 30 percent of Albright students participate on one of the college’s 23 varsity sports teams, ranging from football to eSports. The red-and-white Albright Lions are part of the historic Division III, Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC). An additional 10 percent of students participate in club and/or intramural sports.
The college’s indoor athletic facilities include the Schumo Center for Fitness and Well-Being, the Bollman Center (gym), the Scholl LifeSports Center (indoor four-lane track and field facility with practice courts for basketball, tennis, and other athletic teams) and a six-lane Natatorium (pool) — home of the championship Albright men’s and women’s swim teams and open to the college and local community for aqua-aerobics, aqua-jogging and open swim.
Shirk Stadium (turf/track), dedicated in 1925 and home to the Albright Lions for more than 90 years, received major renovations in 2005, turning it into what is considered one of the top Division III football stadiums in the nation. More information about Albright Lion athletic facilities is available online.
