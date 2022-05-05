Logan Marvel
Sport: Softball
Family: Tanya Marvel (mom) and Brian Marvel (dad)
College choice: Delaware Tech is an open-admission institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. The college offers more than 100 associate degrees, diplomas and certificate programs, and has several campuses throughout the state, including one in Georgetown.
Why DelTech?: It is easier and cheaper, and when I do go away to college, I want to be fully ready and not just partially ready.
Major: Production of agriculture
Favorite memory at Indian River: My favorite memory from Indian River are the pep rallies and challenges we have during Homecoming week.