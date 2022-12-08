Devin Mann thinks his team is ready to turn a corner.
“We’re excited about what we have this season,” said the Indian River High School boys’ head basketball head coach. “A year ago, we went 10-10 but felt like we left three or four games that we could have won. Our hope this year is to continue the growth, which will enable us to win those three to four games.”
Mann is enthused by three key returnees, in 6-foot-2 senior guard/forward Brendon Bradford, 6-foot-3 junior guard/forward Rashad Hopkins and 6-foot senior guard Andrew Burns.
Last season, Bradford was the Indians’ leading scorer, averaging 17 points, four rebounds and two steals per game. Hopkins was the team’s leading rebounder, with an average of five per game to go with seven points per outing on average. Burns was another leading performer, with per-game averages of six points, five assists and four boards.
Mann also has two returning players who are expected to contribute significantly in 6-foot-1 senior guard/forward Jamie Bender and 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard Jace Jarmon. Bender averaged four points per game and is an explosive three-point threat.
Two promising senior newcomers who are also expected to make an impact are 6-foot guard Jamaal Jones, another accurate shooter from beyond the arc, and 6-foot forward Nathaniel Binder.
Seniors Ashton Stephens and Connor Bird, and junior Jeremiah Dennis add depth to the team. In addition, freshmen Tay’von Rounds and Darnell Stokes have the potential to be key contributors.
“We believe we can be a playoff team this year,” said Mann. “We have a surefire leader in Brendon, who can score with the best of them in the conference. Factor in Jamaal Jones and the improvements guys like Rashad Hopkins, Andrew Burns and Jamison Bender made during the off-season, and we believe this to be an above .500 year if we do our jobs.”
Mann will be assisted by Montre Andrews and Kirk Lawder. He also added John Williamson as the new boys’ junior varsity head coach, and Gavin Legg as the JV assistant.
“This is the year when we hope to see the manifestation of the work we’ve put into this program,” said Mann. “That includes myself, Montre Andrews and the kids who have been here since Day 1, such as Brendon Bradford, Andrew Burns and Jamison Bender. We’ve also had Ashton Stephens for three years, along with second-year guys like Rashad Hopkins and Jace Jarmon. We started at 3-17” in 2019-2020, “growing to 5-11” in 2020-2021, “and last year were at 10-10. We fully expect to get on the winning-record side of things and continue to push this program forward!”
The Indians opened their regular-season schedule with a convincing 64-47 non-conference victory over visiting Worcester Prep (Berlin, Md.) on Friday, Dec. 2.
They traveled to Arcadia (Va.) for another non-conference matchup on Thursday, Dec. 8. They will begin their Henlopen Conference campaign by hosting Early College at DSU (Dover) on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a 6:30 p.m. opening tip.