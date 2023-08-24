He never envisioned the position being a lifelong stay, but rather a steppingstone to bigger things on his journey. The hardwoods are a labor of love for Devin Mann, and his time at Indian River High School was always meant to be a short stop along what he describes as “legitimate life goals to be outside of Delaware high school basketball.”
Mann has served as the head boys’ basketball coach for the last four seasons, and on Tuesday, Aug. 22, he informed the school and his players in a meeting that he was stepping down as their leader to continue his pursuit of those life goals.
“I have always told my players to make sure that you handle your business like adults,” said Mann, who leaves IR with a 31-26 overall mark. “I could not preach that and then tell them through a text. I owed it to them to meet with them and tell them face-to-face.”
Mann will be leaving the school to take a position at nearby Georgetown Middle School, where he will join former IR vice principal David Carter, who just was named the principal at the middle school.
“Dr. Carter has been a lifelong mentor for me,” Mann said. “I want to be with him to help him establish the culture he wants in his building, while also continuing to pursue my goals as a coach.
“I was always looking at the IR job as a four- to five-year stay, max. I wanted to rebuild the program, and certainly feel like I did that. I am not leaving because we aren’t going to be good this year, or whatever else anybody wants to say. I am not scared of building with good kids that want to work hard every day. It’s what I did when I first took the job.”
Ultimately, he said, he is leaving to see what else is out there, and what other opportunities could present themselves, as some already have.
“I have legitimate life goals to be outside of Delaware high school basketball. I have dreams of being a college coach someday. I need to be prepared if another opportunity comes along. I work to become a better coach every day. There are coaching clinics coming up that I will be attending to better myself.”
And the more Mann thought about it, he said, the time to start focusing on what comes next was now.
“I felt like it was time,” he continued. “We accomplished some really good things. We never had any behavioral issues. All the kids that played for me graduated. We have kids that have moved on and are now playing sports in college. I am gonna miss the kids, but my next chapter is coming.”
Indian River Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann reflected on Mann’s tenure with IR, saying he was extremely happy with the job Mann did with the program, on and off the court, which was his first-ever head-coaching gig.
“He performed very well,” said Fuhrmann. “He has the ability to be an unbelievable and successful coach wherever he goes. IR will always be in a better place because of his commitment and dedication to our basketball program. I wish him all of the success in the future, and hope that we will continue to be in his mind.”
Mann said he will always be proud of what the program accomplished during his time there, especially with how the kids bought in to what he wanted the program to be.
“I am really proud of the kids and what they accomplished,” he concluded. “No one expected us to win 15 games last year, but we did. We earned a home state playoff game, and won it. We have had great success because of the kids.”
The Indians finished the 2022-2023 season with a 16-6 record that saw them defeat Lake Forest at home in the first round of the state playoffs. They then took Howard Vo-Tech down to the wire in the second round, in what many had felt would have been a major upset.
The search for the next boys’ basketball head coach at Indian River begins immediately, especially since the preseason is mere months away.