When the bulk of their scoring and rebounding players graduate, a lot of times coaches would be a little skeptical about how things will look the next year. However, for Indian River High School boys’ basketball coach Devin Mann, the opportunity to “turn the corner” in the program has the team excited about the prospects for the 2021-2022 campaign.
“This year our focus is to turn the corner,” confirmed Mann on his outlook for the season. “Last year, we wanted to compete and give ourselves a chance to win games. This year is about figuring out a way to walk away from those close games with wins.”
Mann is in his third year with the Indians’ program, and the team is coming off a 5-11 overall mark from a 2020-2021 season that saw them earn a berth in the DIAA state playoffs — including a first-round 49-41 win over Laurel — before bowing out in the second round to state semifinalist Salesianum. The win over Laurel was the first state playoff win for IR in more than a decade.
The Indians lost the bulk of their scoring from last year with the graduation of Gage Spinks —now playing hoops at McDaniel College — and Willem Lambertson, who were the primary ball-handlers for the team as well. The team also saw their leading rebounder, Ja’siah Rounds, graduate as well.
Those losses open the door for key returnees in juniors Brendon Bradford and Andrew Burns, as well as seniors Jamie Burns and Tristen Hood, to take over the lead for the program. Mann is very confident that the experience this quartet earned last year will be huge this season.
“We will be dependent on our defense to keep us in ball games, and will have to play together offensively,” Mann admitted. “Our success is dependent on how well we work together to overcome adversities.”
The team will look for strong contributions from newcomers Rashad Hopkins (a sophomore) and Maxx Kerr (a senior). Football players Laron Horsey and John “Jack” Williamson — set to play with the Indians in the DIAA Division 1A state semifinals this weekend — could also provide some veteran experience with postseason success to help lead the charges.
“The team goal is to be in or around the playoff picture, regardless of an open tournament,” Mann concluded. “We want to be playing meaningful games in February.”
The Indians will open their season Friday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., when they welcome Worcester Prep (Berlin, Md.) into The Reservation in the IR Tip-Off Classic. They will also host Sts. Peter & Paul School (Easton, Md.) on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.
Their first regular-season Henlopen Athletic Conference tilt will be on Tuesday, Dec. 7, when they host Lake Forest at 6 p.m. A non-conference home date with Arcadia (Oak Hall, Va.) will also be a part of the first week of action, on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.