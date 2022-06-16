He was, quite literally, the “man in motion.”
Neil Beahan was easily the busiest individual during the spring sports season at Indian River High School.
The retired IRSD educator and administrator became the school’s boys’ tennis coach early in the 2022 season.
Then, at the conclusion of his team’s tennis practice, he moved on to head coach Billy Wingate’s co-ed golf team.
As a result, Beahan was able to share his considerable experience and insight with IR student-athletes in two different sports.
“It’s difficult to be in two places at the same time,” Beahan deadpanned. “Fortunately, I was able to work with the tennis team right after school and still swing over to golf practice” for the end of their sessions. “Admittedly, the tennis team got the bulk of my time, because golf always had head coach Billy Wingate. I still got to [most of] the golf matches and the golf Henlopen Conference Championship.”
Supported by consistently outstanding tennis play from senior standouts Matt Engel, Chris Sichina and Dane Shuart, Beahan led the Indians to an impressive 10-2 won-lost mark and the Henlopen Conference South Division championship. He also earned the third Coach of the Year award of his career, after having earned the honor in 2000 and 2005.
“The real story,” he said, was the achievements of the “three senior singles players who ran the first two weeks of the season’s practices on their own,” said Beahan. “They are extremely good tennis players. The old man just came in and reaped the rewards. This team was a tremendous group of very fine young men who proved to be stellar academically and were willing to learn so much tennis in a short period of time.
“And I can’t say enough about the help and support I got from the IRHS administration, especially Todd Fuhrmann,” added Beahan of the IRHS athletic director. “That guy works so hard, and he was always available for questions and guidance. And with coach Wingate leading the golf team, that allowed me the flexibility to work with both groups.”
Beahan brought an impressive résumé of teaching and coaching experience and success to the tennis coaching post. He had previously coached middle-school baseball from 1981 to 1990, and was the head golf coach at IRHS from 1997 to 2007 before becoming an administrator.
“I had been assisting with the golf team for the last three years after I retired,” said Beahan. “I enjoy teaching golf. When Todd Fuhrmann told me that this year’s boys’ tennis team had no coach, I found it unconscionable that no one in the community would give up some time to work with those kids. So, he convinced me I could do both. I’m very glad I did. The young men on the tennis team were very appreciative, and I’d like to think we all learned a great deal.”
Beahan admitted that he’s learned to enjoy the coaching process more than the results.
“Seeing kids implement skills learned in practice into their games is a terrific thrill,” he said. “It’s just like the classroom. When you see a student’s face light up when a new strategy is applied that really works, and they now have that skill — that’s what it’s all about.
“Each member of the golf team, at one point in the season, had at least one really good match,” Beahan added. “That’s something,” he said, that they can “build on for next year.”
Wingate said his colleague was a big help to the Indian River golf team.
“Coach Beahan has a lot of experience to share with the students,” said Wingate. “This year, we were kind of split up when he was asked to coach the tennis team. He still came to practice when he was available to help out. It was tough trying to manage 12 players without him.
“Some of the players who I think he helped the most this year,” Wingate added, were young players, including sophomores Ryan Vogel and Ella Grove. “They both were pretty green coming into the season, but by the end of the year they both,” he said, had experienced “major improvement.”
Thanks to the three standout tennis seniors, Beahan had the flexibility to get almost every team member into at least one match.
“But the biggest highlight was when teammates encouraged each other and wanted to practice to improve on their own,” said the veteran coach. “Our last few tennis practices were optional, and yet we had almost 100 percent participation every day. That tells me the guys ‘got it,’ they are enjoying playing, and they now have a sport they can play the rest of their lives.”
A lengthy career in education
Beahan was a music teacher for 26 years at Selbyville Middle School and at the Southern Delaware School of the Arts. He also served for two years as an assistant principal at Sussex Central High School.
He was later promoted to principal at SDSA, where he served for six years and was recognized as Delaware’s Middle Level Principal of the Year in 2014. Beahan was later the principal at Long Neck Elementary School for two years, and later was substitute principal at John M. Clayton Elementary for three months.
“I really enjoyed all of my jobs at every school,” he said. “And while each school is unique, I’d have to say the Indian River School District does a top-notch job for students at every level. I know,” he said, because “I’ve worked at every level, as a teacher, coach and administrator.”
Beahan enthusiastically encouraged others to become involved with the students in the IRSD.
“We have such a wealth of knowledge and experience in our community, especially with so many retirees who are moving into the area,” he noted. “The more we contribute to developing well-rounded and well-educated young citizens, the better our democracy will be. Working with children is a great way to touch the future.” The students on both the tennis and golf teams, he said, “are wonderful young people.”