David Maldonado has been a lifeguard on the beaches of North Bethany for six years now, and he wouldn’t have had it any other way.
That’s because Maldonado has built some great relationships over the years — not just with his fellow guards, but also with the many families and vacationers who have come onto the beaches in the private communities.
“I definitely considered becoming a lifeguard, especially in that it was a great entry point where you could help people,” said Maldonado, a 2018 graduate of Sussex Central High School. “The people, and all the relationships you build with the other lifeguards and the people on the beach have certainly been special.
“Since I have been here for six years, you’ve seen a lot of people grown all around you. You see kids, families, and even just co-workers… people that have just been there together.”
He had thought about becoming a lifeguard at one point, but what was his connection to actually getting that opportunity?
“I was kind of surrounded by lifeguards in high school, like [Bethany Beach Patrol Capt.] Joe Donnelly, from playing football, as well as my swim coach at Central, Jeremy Brown,” who is also a lifeguard at a local beach, recalled Maldonado of how he got started being a lifeguard. “I was swimming in high school, and Coach Brown thought that I’d be a good beach guard.”
Maldonado just recently graduated from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia with his degree in health science and will soon begin his pursuit of a master’s degree in health administration at the same school. His focus is on turning his education into a career in the medical field.
That medical experience has served him well in his career as a lifeguard over the past couple years, especially when it came to rescues that involved spinal injuries and the like.
“I’ve had a decent amount of rescues, and even quite a few medical emergencies,” Maldonado said. “The spinal injuries that I’ve had to work with really are really serious situations. You are always thinking about how they are recovering, and how they are doing. Usually, those types of injuries happen with bodysurfing, and usually are the ones that stick out for me.”
And what is the difference between being a lifeguard at a public beach and one in a private community?
“Obviously, the number of people on a daily basis,” he said. “You see a lot of the same faces every single day. You get to know how good of a swimmer they are, and how comfortable they are in the water. Being a private beach, you get to build more intimate relationships with the people and families that are here all the time.”
Maldonado said he thinks he’ll have one more summer on the North Bethany beaches while he continues his education, but he doesn’t think it will be in a full-time capacity. But it’s been his life for six summers now, and he has truly enjoyed every minute of it.