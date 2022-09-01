Brandt Mais has come full circle.
The standout Indian River High School soccer defender and stalwart performer at Flagler College has served as Steve Kilby’s lead assistant since 2008. Mais helped Kilby and their student-athletes capture three DIAA boys’ soccer state championships, in 2013, 2015 and 2020.
Yet another page in Mais’ impressive soccer life story was turned in late June, after Kilby announced that he was moving his star to Cape Henlopen. Kilby will teach special-needs students and assist his son, Vikings’ head soccer coach Patrick Kilby, with the Cape Henlopen High School boys’ and girls’ squads.
The 36-year-old Mais — a 2004 IRHS graduate — succeeds his mentor, Kilby, who has recorded more than 440 boys’ and girls’ victories at Indian River High School since 2005.
Kilby, who joined Indian River as the assistant soccer coach in 2004, posted a combined 453-112-12 career won-lost-tied mark. His boys’ teams have gone 253-56-11, and have captured 15 Henlopen Conference regular-season titles and eight conference playoff titles. In 2012, his boys’ contingent became the only Division II public school program to reach the state finals in the open format, before losing 4-0 to Salesianum. In all, the boys have reached the state finals six times.
Kilby’s ladies’ teams have compiled a 200-56-1 mark and are the only DIAA Division II girls’ program to reach the state finals twice. They also have won 18 Henlopen Conference Southern Division regular-season flags.
“I am proud and humbled to be given the opportunity to pick up where coach Kilby left off,” said Mais. “It is a massive responsibility, and I am excited [to accept] the challenge of running this powerhouse soccer program. Although replacing him will not be easy, I have been lucky enough to have Steve Kilby as a mentor coach for years.
“It has been a privilege to work with him as an assistant, gaining so much insight about coaching soccer and working with players,” Mais added. “I am grateful for those experiences working with him to learn from the best and prepare for this opportunity.”
Specifically, Mais praised Kilby for being an outstanding “people-person who could befriend and entertain almost anyone. I learned from him that building relationships with the student-athletes, parents, staff and anyone involved with the program is essential to success,” said Mais. Players enjoyed playing for Kilby “because of the environment he established and his unconditional support. This builds trust and motivates players to perform. It will be hard to match his entertainment factor, but I’m hoping to match his ability to build relationships and create a great playing environment.”
Mais, who will be assisted by Jose Labarias and Johnny Cuellar, indicated that he will continue to emphasize flexibility as a key component of the Indians’ style of play.
“That is an essential characteristic,” he noted. “We want to develop players who are independent, critical thinkers that have the ability to adapt their style of play in the moment, based on their opponent and game situation. We want to be forward-minded in our attack, balancing that with possession when needed. Defensively, we want to be aggressive, focused,” and in control. “The collective effort and working as a [cohesive unit] are the foundation of our style of play. This will continue to be reinforced with our team going forward.”
As a high-school soccer player at Indian River, Mais was a standout performer defensively. He earned Second Team All-Henlopen Conference honors in 2001 and Third Team All-State, as well as First Team All-Henlopen Conference kudos in 2002, and First Team All-State and All-Henlopen Conference honors as a senior in 2003. He was also selected to play in the 2003 Blue-White Senior All-Star Showcase game.
Drawing on his playing and coaching success, Mais has an interesting perspective on the IR soccer program’s long-standing success. “My freshman year as a player, in the fall of 2000, our record was just below .500,” he recalled. “That was the last year that the program had a losing season. River Soccer Club had been established in 1996, and it was clear to see its impact” on the high school team. “You have to give a lot of credit to Coach Kilby for seeing the potential of Indian River and River Soccer, and for dedicating 20 years to build the program to where it is today.”
Mais said he is especially proud of how well a small school like Indian River plays year in and year out.
“People sometimes forget how small our community is,” he said. “We are consistently punching above our weight and competing with bigger schools and soccer programs. It truly is a community effort, and I’m so proud to be part of it.
“For me personally, high school was my best soccer experience,” Mais continued. “I really enjoyed college soccer, travel teams and pick-up soccer, but playing with my close friends under the lights and in front of my community while wearing green and gold was the best experience. I’m thoroughly excited to help create those same experiences as the head coach for the soccer players at Indian River High School and keep the legacy going.”
Kilby said he feels very comfortable handing Mais the keys to the IRHS soccer program.
“Brandt is an incredible coach and will do just fine,” said Kilby. “He has a very strong pedigree and is very balanced. The team will have a different voice and will be in great hands. Brandt is highly credentialed and understands the game. He will put his stamp on Indian River High soccer with his leadership and guidance.
“I have had the good fortune to have coached Brandt and have watched him develop into a teacher, husband and father,” Kilby added. Those roles, he said, “are more important than being a coach. But he is also an excellent coach, and I am incredibly confident Brandt will have great success.”