The understudy is now the star attraction.
As a result, Brandt Mais steps up into the spotlight.
Mais has been named the new boys’ soccer head coach at Indian River High School. He succeeds his mentor, Steve Kilby, the longtime head coach who has recorded more than 440 boys’ and girls’ victories at Indian River High School since he took over in 2005. Kilby joined Indian River as the assistant soccer coach in 2004.
Mais, a 36-year-old IRHS alum (Class of 2003), provided the wind beneath Kilby’s wings as his lead assistant coach since 2008. Coach Mais helped Kilby and their student athletes capture three boys’ soccer DIAA state championships in the last nine seasons.
“I am proud and humbled to have been given the opportunity as the head coach of Indian River High School Soccer,” said coach Mais. “It’s an amazing program with quite a legacy. Over the past 20 years, coach Kilby has done a fantastic job of building Indian River into a Delaware high school soccer powerhouse program.
“Indian River soccer is a program close to my heart with many great memories as a past player and currently as a (social studies) teacher and coach,” Mais continued. “I’m thrilled to continue the legacy as the head coach, and I am excited for the future of the program.”
In addition to continuing the strong legacy of boys’ soccer at IR, Mais is looking forward to applying for the girls’ soccer program when that position opens.
Coach Mais was a varsity standout throughout his high school career at IRHS from 2000-2003. He served as the team’s captain his senior year, and earned First Team All-State and First Team All Henlopen Conference honors. He also was selected to play in the 2003 Blue-Gold Senior All-Star Showcase game.
His outstanding defensive play helped the Indians to their first-ever Henlopen Athletic Conference championship. IR went on to reach the state championship, falling to state powerhouse Salesianum.
Mais went on to earn his bachelor’s degree and played four years at Flagler College, an NCAA Division II school in St. Augustine, Fla.
Mais began volunteering at the River Soccer Club, and eventually became the technical director for coaching at the organization located in Frankford, Del.
Mais is the older brother of Peter Mais (IR ‘09), 30, the women’s soccer head coach at Barton College (Wilson, N.C.). The Bulldogs are an NCAA Division II member of Conference Carolinas.