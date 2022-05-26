Sarah and Hannah Lydic have been battling for conference supremacy all season long as the leading members of the Sussex Academy golf team. The Ocean View residents put on yet another impressive showing of golf skill on Tuesday, May 24, when the two sisters would finish 1-2 in the overall standings, helping catapult the Seahawks to the 2022 Henlopen Athletic Conference golf team championship.
Sarah Lydic, the defending DIAA champion, is just a sophomore, and she carded an individual championship best 67 over the 18-hole course at Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club. Her sister, Hannah Lydic, a senior who recently committed to attend the University of Richmond on a golf scholarship, turned in a 1-under-par 71 to finish second overall.
Sawyer Brockstedt, a freshman teammate of the Lydics, was third with her 2-over-par 74. Polytech’s Quinn Glass was fourth with a 78, while Caesar Rodney’s Evan Gebhart and Joey Crissman each carded 79s, with Gebhart winning the tiebreak over Crissman for fifth place. The tiebreakers were the combined scores on the course’s hardest holes, which were deemed to be No. 3 and No. 14.
The all-girl trio collectively led the Seahawks to a 25-stroke win over second place Caesar Rodney for the conference championship. The Riders turned in a score of 323 to the Seahawks’ 298. Third place went to Polytech 336, fourth place was Cape Henlopen at 363, and rounding out the top five was Milford at 386.
The Indian River team struggled to find any consistency overall, which led to a 10th-place finish in the team standings, with a 421. Bryan Ucman led the Indians’ team, scoring a 96, followed by Evan Carpenter (105), Thomas Gogarty (109) and Gabe Clark (111).
“The weather finally cooperated after a two-hour delay,” noted IR coach Billy Wingate. “The team didn’t fare as well as Coach Neil [Beahan] and myself would have liked, placing 10th out of 14 teams.”
Of course, having to play a full 18 holes, versus the normal regular-season, match-play nine holes could have had an effect on things for the IR golfers.
“I definitely think it was a wakeup call having to walk 18 holes, versus nine as we do during the season,” Wingate confirmed. “The state tournament seedings should be available,” he said, on Wednesday, May 25, (after Coastal Point press time), “and I don’t know at this time if we have anyone that will qualify. The team certainly knows what they have to do for next year to improve.”
Wingate made it a point to thank the management and members at their home course of Bear Trap Dunes for their gracious hospitality this past season.
“I would also like to thank Bear Trap Dunes for hosting us this year,” he said. “It was a pleasure playing there. See ya next year.”
The DIAA State Golf Championships — which should see Sussex Academy vie for the top spot with the Lydic sisters, as well as Brockstedt, leading the way — will be played over two days at Odessa National Golf Club starting on Tuesday, May 31. The final round will take place the following day, on Wednesday, June 1. Sarah Lydic is the defending DIAA individual champion.