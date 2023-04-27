Consistency and confidence are big keys to the success of a good golfer, and that is exactly what the Indian River High School golf team has gotten day-in and day-out from its top player, junior Sarah Lydic.
The Indians once again rode the strong play of Lydic, who is one of the best golfers in the state — as well as a DIAA champion — enroute to a 176-190 win over host Dover at Maple Dale Country Club on Tuesday, April 24. Lydic carded a medalist-winning 36 for the match, which was her eighth win in eight matches for the Indians (7-1 on the season).
“I am really pleased with the team so far this year being 7-1,” said IR head coach Billy Wingate. “There is a lot of talent in the Henlopen Conference this year, but we can play with the best of them. Sarah Lydic is leading the team with her scoring, shooting par or better in all eight matches. She is definitely a standout player in the state.”
IR senior Evan Carpenter came in second place for the round, with a 44, while seniors Gabe Clark and Thomas Gogarty helped the winning cause, each shooting a 48.
“Evan, Thomas and Gabe are all improving to also help lead the team as well,” added Wingate. “Golf is still a team sport, and it takes four good scores to compete in this conference. I am looking forward to the second half of the season. It should be interesting to see what our outcome will be. The team knows what they have to do.”
On Thursday, April 20, the Indians got back on the winning track with a 190-201 victory over Sussex Tech at Heritage Shores Golf Club. Lydic again fired a 36 to lead the charges, while Carpenter and Gogarty each shot a 50.
The Indians were set to be back in action on Thursday, April 27, with a home match at Bear Trap Dunes against undefeated Caesar Rodney (9-0). They will travel to Georgetown on Tuesday, May 2, for a match against district rival Sussex Central at Mulligan’s Pointe Golf Club.