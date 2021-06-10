Weber commits for track-and-field at Annapolis

Lucas Weber signs his letter of intent for track-and-field at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Lucas Weber

Sport: Track-and-field

Family: Diana and Tom Agnetti, Andrew and Hope Weber, and siblings Summer and Maddie Weber

College choice: U.S. Naval Academy, a federal military service academy adjacent to Annapolis, Md. Established on Oct. 10, 1845, under Secretary of the Navy George Bancroft, it is the second-oldest of the five U.S. service academies, and educates officers for commissioning primarily into the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

Why the U.S. Naval Academy?: The young men and women I’ll surround myself with, and it’s the greatest leadership academy.

Major: Architecture

Favorite memory at Indian River: Winning the state championship in discus at the DIAA State Track & Field Championships this year.

Staff Reporter

Jason has been in journalism for 20 years. He moved to Coastal Delaware in August 2017 with his wife, Jessica, and their daughters, Kylie, 17, and Grace, 12. He has a passion for high-school sports and especially values the relationships that builds.