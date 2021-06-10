Lucas Weber
Sport: Track-and-field
Family: Diana and Tom Agnetti, Andrew and Hope Weber, and siblings Summer and Maddie Weber
College choice: U.S. Naval Academy, a federal military service academy adjacent to Annapolis, Md. Established on Oct. 10, 1845, under Secretary of the Navy George Bancroft, it is the second-oldest of the five U.S. service academies, and educates officers for commissioning primarily into the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.
Why the U.S. Naval Academy?: The young men and women I’ll surround myself with, and it’s the greatest leadership academy.
Major: Architecture
Favorite memory at Indian River: Winning the state championship in discus at the DIAA State Track & Field Championships this year.