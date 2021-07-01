Every year around this time, the Little League All-Star circuit begins, and it’s generally a safe bet that the District 3 softball titles will come through Lower Sussex Little League.
Such was the case on Monday, June 28, when the LSLL Senior League girls swept their way to yet another district championship with wins over Nanticoke/Laurel by scores of 12-1 and 15-3.
Megan Daisey picked up the win in the circle for the first game, and Kinsley Hall was victorious in Game 2. Neither struggled to stay ahead of the N/L hitters from start to finish.
Offensively, LSLL banged out 14 hits in Game 1, with Laniya Lewis and Jaya Shaub the big blows as each slammed home runs over the outfield fence. Shaub’s solo blast was the lone run scored for the locals in the third inning. Lewis drove her shot high and deep into the trees in center field for a three-run bomb in the fourth.
Hall went 3-for-3 in the game, with three singles and three runs scored. Shaub finished up the game 3-for-4, with a pair of singles in addition to her home run and scored three runs. Logan Marvel was 3-for-4, with two singles and a double.
In the nightcap, Hall did it from the circle and at the dish, helping her own cause going 4-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run, in addition to her three singles and four runs scored. Izzy Wade also scored four runs for the winners and finished 3-for-4, with a double and two singles. Shaub once again swung a big bat, going 4-for-5 with four singles and a run scored. Katie McHale was 2-for-4, with two runs scored.
The Senior League team is managed by Sarah Hoban, assisted by Chad Hall and Ed McHale. The roster included Aniyah Blake, Megan Daisey, Kinsley Hall, Lily Hoban, Laniya Lewis, Shaniya Lewis, Logan Marvel, Katie McHale, Adriana Romero, Jaya Shaub and Izzy Wade.
The Major League softball team got itself out on the right foot with a pair of wins in the District 3 tournament. Manager Jesse Bare, and assistants Jeff Bowen and Abby O’Shields, have a strong lineup, top to bottom. Their three pitchers — Maggie Bare, Cierra Lewis and Autumn Wille —has pitched a total of nine innings, giving up only three hits and three runs. Offensively, the team has collected 13 hits in each of their wins so far.
On Monday, June 28, LSLL cruised to a 14-3 win over Cape before thumping Millsboro on Tuesday, June 29, 13-0. The winner’s bracket final in the five-team tournament was set for Thursday, July 1, (after Coastal Point press time) pitting LSLL against a very good Georgetown team. The winner will advance into the championship round, which will get under way on Monday, July 5. All games are being played at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex.
The Major League roster includes Maggie Bare, Sophia Bowen, Taygan Conaway, Kiley Harant, Cierra Lewis, Morgan Marvel, Madelyn Marvel, Mariah McCabe, Jaelyn McCray, Parker O’Shields, Madelyn Wiest, Autumn Wille and Baylie Williamson.
The LSLL Minor League squad is coached by Hunter Holland, with assistants Glenn Phillips and Ryan Class. The team includes Hayden Andrews, Brooke Behney, Sarah Carpenter, McKenna Class, Madelyn Faucet, Brooke Harne, Samantha Holladay, Hanna Holland, Julianna Marinelli, Kailey Phillips, Callie Richardson, Keirea Santarelli and Kambria Webster.
Their all-star tournament season gets start on Tuesday, July 6, when they will take on the winner of Georgetown-Laurel at 8 p.m. at the Millsboro Little League complex.
The LSLL Junior team includes Macy Blades, Jillian Coulbourn, Gracie Hoban, Raegan Kansak, Katie Lasher, Tamiyah McCabe, Isabella Marinelli, Katelyn Murray, Zoe Quillen and Sophie Scurci. The team is managed by Scott Murray and assistant Brandon Blades.
They begin play in their four-team bracket on Tuesday, July 6, with a game against Woodbridge, at 8 p.m. at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex.
Baseball
The baseball brackets for Minor, Major and Junior leagues don’t get started until later in July. The Senior League bracket started on Monday, June 28, with Cape taking down Nanticoke/Laurel, 12-1. Then, on Tuesday, June 29, LSLL squared off with Georgetown, but struggled in a 15-0 loss, falling into the loser’s bracket. They were hoping to stay alive on Wednesday, June 30, (after Coastal Point press time) when they were set to take on Nanticoke/Laurel at the Lower Sussex Little League Complex.