While temperatures may be hovering around the freezing mark, the Lower Sussex Little League has its collective eyes on warmer days and nights spent with the sounds of laughter and the ball cracking the mitts of players at their complex in Roxana.
In order for that to become a reality, parents and guardians have to start signing up their kids for the baseball and softball seasons. The opportunity to do just that is now available, as the LSLL Board has announced that registration is up and running for the 2022 season.
For there to be a successful season for the players, the organization is always in need of volunteers to coach, take care of the fields and even to umpire. No task is too small to help with everything that has to be done for there to be a successful season.
Anyone interested in signing their child or children up for the season should venture over to the league’s website at https://www.lowersussexlittleleague.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1246547 to get process going. The cost for the first child is $85, with registration for each additional child costing $75. For those for whom online registration is not their thing, they’ll be able to register in-person at the LSLL Complex on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in signing up in-person should go to the meeting room upstairs above the concession stand. Don’t wait, because the registration window closes on Friday, March 4.
Tryouts for the season will held on Saturday, March 5, as well as Saturday, March 12, for both baseball and softball. All players from the Minor Division to the Junior/Senior League will be required to attend at least one tryout for evaluation to allow for making the teams fair and balanced. Times for the tryouts will be released at a later date, once they are established. More information on tryouts can be found on the league’s Facebook page, under Lower Sussex Little League.
Opening Day for the league is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, with games starting earlier that week, on Monday, April 25. Details on the Opening Day schedule will be released at a later date as well.
Anyone with questions the LSLL should contact the league via their email address at lowersussexinfo@gmail.com. This is a new email address, as the league’s old address was hacked and is no longer available.
Those who have specific questions with regards to softball can contact Sarah Hoban at naboh3@hotmail.com. Baseball-specific questions should be sent over to Jim Gates at heap86868@yahoo.com.
Anyone is interested in being a sponsor for a team or any other aspect for the league this year should reach out to Dan Kapp at dankapp19@gmail.com.
Extra Bases
As of now, the 2022 Little League World Series Girls Senior Softball tournament will be back in Roxana come August. According to new LSLL President Lee Freeman, the league will start their meetings in preparation for that part of the season shortly. Much planning needs to be done each year to have this huge of an undertaking be a success. Anyone interested in helping with the planning or volunteering during that weeklong showcase should reach out to the league at lowersussexinfo@gmail.com.