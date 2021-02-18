Almost a month into the registration game, and the numbers for the Lower Sussex Little League season have barely gotten out of the batter’s box.
In years past, at this point in the game, registrations would already by pulling into second for a double. However, it’s possible that the hard-throwing right-handed pitcher known as COVID has silenced the bats early on in the game.
However, there is still plenty of game left, and plenty of chances to grab a bat to participate. Don’t wait until there’s two outs in the bottom of the last inning to get into the game.
Now, there are no in-person times available to register at this time. So, those who are ready to get in the game should email the coaches at LSLL at lsllbaseballsoftball@gmail.com or contact them on Facebook Messenger if they are unable to register online.
Plans are currently being discussed for Opening Day celebrations, and the information will be available on the Facebook page as well. Actual games are slated to begin on the fields at the LSLL complex in Roxana on Monday, April 12.
As a reminder, the SportsConnect website that is handling the online registrations for the league now charges a $3 service fee. That is not money that goes to the league.
And how could we forget to point out that teams — or organizations, in this case — are only as strong as the wonderful volunteers that participate in helping with the day-to-day operations. There is no task too big or too small … any helping hands are always welcome.
When registering online, be sure to fill out the form in its entirety. This will save having to then fill our a paper registration form in the future.
For more information, reach out to the LSLL board at the email mentioned above.