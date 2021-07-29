After dropping their Little League World Series Softball East Region opener, 2-0, the Lower Sussex Little League Majors softball team has been on a three-game tear to find itself in the tournament’s semifinal round in Bristol, Conn.
LSLL was set to face Maryland on Wednesday, July 28, (after Coastal Point press time) for a chance to stay alive, with their sights still set on a berth in the World Series showcase in Greenville, N.C.
After their 2-0 loss to New Jersey, the local contingent beat Maine (5-2) and Massachusetts (7-5), and blanked Pennsylvania (6-0).
In the win over Maine, on Sunday, July 25, Sophia Bowen led the offense with two of the team’s four hits, which also included an RBI and a run scored. Autumn Wille had an RBI single, with Kiley Harant knocking in the other LSLL run.
The first five batters in the LSLL batting order scored runs, with Madelyn “Sprinkles” Wiest, Cierra Lewis, Parker O’Shields, Bowen and Baylie Williamson all crossing the plate.
The five runs proved to be more than enough for Lewis, who came on in relief of Maggie Bare to toss the final three innings of the game in the circle. Lewis allowed no hits and struck out five of the 10 batters she faced. Bare surrendered two hits over her three innings of action, allowing both Maine runs.
Against Massachusetts, LSLL fell behind 3-0 in the first inning before recovering to tie the score in the top of the third. A four-run eighth inning would be enough for the 7-5 win.
LSLL started the top of the eighth inning with Mariah McCabe on second base due to the Little League International extra-inning rule, and she would advance to third on a wild pitch. Lewis singled to right to score McCabe. O’Shields followed with a big double to left that scored Lewis. O’Shields then scored on a single to left by Bowen. With two outs, Taygan Conaway singled to center, scoring Bowen.
O’Shields was the Offensive Player of the Game for LSLL, having smacked a pair of doubles in her four trips to the plate, while knocking in three runs and scoring another. Bowen also had two hits, with a run scored and an RBI. Lewis, Conaway and McCabe had the other hits for LSLL.
Lewis picked up another win in the circle, firing six innings of three-hit ball while allowing just three hits and striking out another six batters.
There were no stats available from the 6-0 win over Pennsylvania in that elimination game.
The 10 teams in the East Region with LSLL included Milford (Milford, Ct.), Windham (Windham, Maine), Delmar (Delmar, Md.), Mifflinburg (Mifflinburg, Pa.), South Orangetown (Orangeburg, N.Y.), Robbinsville (Robbinsville, N.J.), Connecticut Valley North (Bradford, Vt.), Marblehead (Marblehead, Mass.) and Warwick North (Warwick, R.I.).