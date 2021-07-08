Needing just one win to secure yet another District 3 softball championship for the organization, the Lower Sussex Little League Juniors (14U) softball team cruised to a 14-4 decision over visiting Cape on Tuesday, July 6.
Cape came into the contest after posting a bigtime 16-1 thumping of the Georgetown-Millsboro entry in the bracket’s opening game on Monday, July 5.
LSLL will now advance into the state playoffs against District 1’s MOT, beginning on Monday, July 12. District 2 does not have a representative this year, so the state playoffs will be a best-of-three series. The second game, if necessary, will be played the following night, on Tuesday, July 13.
Major Division (12U) a win away from crown
The Lower Sussex Majors softball team won its way into the District 3 winner’s bracket final on Tuesday, July 6. The locals ran into a rematch battle with Georgetown, having defeated their rivals from the north 10-4 in an earlier-round game.
This time around, however, Georgetown and LSLL battled toe-to-toe, with the hosts dropping a 5-4 decision in seven innings to force a deciding championship game on Wednesday, July 7, after Coastal Point press time. Results from that game will be available on our Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Minor Division (10U) comes out strong
The LSLL Minors softball entry made quite an opening-round statement in the District 3 playoffs on Tuesday, July 6, thumping Georgetown, 10-0, to advance into the next round against Cape. That game was to be played on Thursday, July 8, at Millsboro, after Coastal Point press time.
The winner will advance into the winner’s bracket final on Friday, July 9, and would need to be taken down twice to lose, while the loser of the July 8 game would have to win its way back to have a chance at the district championship. The tournament could last all the way until Sunday, July 11, if the “if necessary” game were needed.
All games are being played at the Millsboro Little League complex. The LSLL-Cape game on July 8 begins at 6 p.m., with the other semifinal slated for 8 p.m., while all other remaining games in the tournament start at 7 p.m.