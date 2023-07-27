The Lower Sussex Little League Junior League All Star girls’ softball team captured the Delaware state and District 3 championships during their 2023 summer to remember.
The 12- to 14-year-old athletes’ quest for a regional championship, however, came to an abrupt end when they dropped an 11-3 verdict to host Milford, Conn., in the semifinals of the JLS East Region Tournament on Tuesday, July 25.
Head coach Matt Kreger’s squad had reached the semifinal with a dramatic late-game rally against Rhode Island on Monday, July 24. The Delaware contingent erupted for five runs in the 5th inning as Kiley Hurant, Erin Cosgrove, Maddie Marvel, Sofia Bowen and Jaelyn McCray each crossed the plate to break a 1-1 tie. Taygan Conoway’s first-inning RBI had given LSLL a 1-0 lead in the 6-1 quarterfinal victory.
Starting pitcher Autumn Willie earned the victory with six solid innings and eight strikeouts. Maddie Marvel fanned two in the final frame.
With the team improving to 3-1 in pool play, the LSLL defense was outstanding on Sunday, July 23. The Delawareans stayed within a run of Maryland until a seventh-inning rally enabled them to eke out a 2-1 win. McCray’s dramatic two-run single up the middle chased home Morgan Marvel and Erin Cosgrove in the home 6th to give Delaware the triumph.
The Delaware state and District 3 champs led 3-0 early against Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 22. But their defense let them down them in a 6-3 setback.
“We need to be humbled every once in a while,” said Kreger. “We will be back, and we will be better.”
Brionna Clark’s home run in the 6th inning broke a 4-4 tie and propelled LSLL past New Jersey, 5-4, on Friday, July 21.
The LSLL contingent got off to a fast start by handling New York, 8-1, in the opener on Thursday, July 20. Pitcher Willie struck out five while hurling a complete-game victory. Offensively, Willie had a pair of hits and an RBI. Morgan Marvel ripped two doubles and a triple to drive in two runs. Her sister Maddie Marvel also chased home two runs, while Grace Kreger and McCray each added an RBI single.
“Our defense did an awesome job today,” said Kreger. “What an amazing defense our team has. And when our bats got hot, they produced.”