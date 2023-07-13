The days of summer may be a bit hot and hazy, but they’re anything but lazy for two Lower Sussex Little League girls’ All Star softball teams that are moving deeper into the playoffs.
LSLL Junior League ladies’ softball wins state championship
Head coach Matt Kreger’s 12- to 14-year-old Lower Sussex Little League Junior League girls’ softball All Stars completed a two-game sweep by defeating Camden Wyoming, 10-0, at the Georgetown Little League complex on Monday, July 10.
Ace righthander Autumn Willie tossed a two-hit complete-game shutout for LSLL, allowing two hits and a pair of walks, while striking out eight.
Sofia Bowen’s sacrifice-fly RBI and Taygan Conaway’s run-scoring base hit ignited a four-run first inning. Bowen’s RBI-double and Conaway’s run-scoring single highlighted a three-run third inning that gave LLSL a 7-0 advantage.
The victors opened the best-of-three tourney with a 15-0 triumph on Saturday, July 8, as Willie tossed a complete game shutout.
Kreger’s squad previously rallied from a deficit of 8-0 and scored four times in the home seventh inning to defeat Laurel, 14-13, on Tuesday night, June 27, in Georgetown to capture the District 3 crown.
LSLL will travel to Orange, Conn., for the JLS East Region tournament that begins on Thursday, July 20.
Marinelli hurls LSLL 8-10 softball team past Cape to win District 3 title
Head coach Christi Arndt’s Lower Sussex Little League 8- to 10-year-old All Star girls’ softball team defeated Cape Henlopen, 5-2, on Saturday, July 8, in Milton to capture the District 3 championship.
Pitcher Jules Marinelli hurled a complete game, striking out eight and limiting Cape to four hits and two walks. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Lower Sussex answered by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the frame. Marinelli stole home, Skylar Medford scored on Chloe Chandler’s RBI-single, and Chandler crossed the plate after a wild pitch. Medford and Chandler accounted for their team’s only base hits of the game.
Haley Arndt and Korie Pitts scored LSLL’s fourth and fifth runs on passed balls in the second and fifth frames, respectively.
Cape pitcher Lily Frey struck out 14 hitters and smacked an RBI-single, while teammates Carlee Cabello, Emma Gambale and Katie Resnick each ripped a hit.
“We were outhit four to two, but aggressive base-running and nearly flawless defense made the difference for us,” said Arndt. “Catcher Teagan Bradley came up big in the first and fourth innings by connecting with shortstop Chandler to retire two Cape base runners attempting to steal second base.”
Arndt said the team discussed the importance of protecting the ball during their pregame meeting.
“That means we would play aggressive defense, but we would not let one bad play turn into giving up two or three bases,” she said. “This enabled us to escape the second inning without giving up any runs, by stranding two Cape baserunners.
“Our entire team plays with all of their heart, and every single one of these young ladies continues to put in the work to improve day in and day out, despite the heat and exhaustion of summer,” Arndt added. “I have said it so many times over the last few weeks — these girls are a gift to coach!”
Arndt credited the team’s assistant coaches, Jay Owens and Kellie Pitts, with keeping the players focused.
“That is a huge help to me when I’m strategizing during the game,” said Arndt. “Kellie is our first-base coach, and she encourages the girls to be aggressive. She also keeps a close eye on all of our players when we are between innings to make sure everyone is hydrated and staying positive.”
Arndt’s team moves on to the state playoffs, where they take on MOT beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Canal Little League complex in Newark.