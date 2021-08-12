While she never really thought much about becoming a lifeguard during her early years as a competitive swimmer, Adriana Lopez has certainly enjoyed every aspect of what her career as a lifeguard for the North Bethany Beach Patrol has become.
Now, after six years as a lifeguard, which has included serving as a lieutenant in the summer of 2021, Lopez is likely going to be calling it a career at six years on the stands, as she will be graduating in the spring from the University of Delaware with her degree in international business and marketing.
“I joined a competitive swim team back when I was about 7 — the SCST [Sussex Community Swim Team] Otters, which is now the Makos,” said Lopez, a Harbeson resident and 2018 graduate of Sussex Central High School.
“I was on that swim team until I was in high school. My coach at the time, coach Jeremy Brown at Central, was a guard at North Bethany, and he was recruiting for there. My other coach at that time, Jeff Kilner, was also a guard at Middlesex — I think he is now at South Bethany — both of them were recruiting new guards for the beaches.”
With her senior year at UD on the horizon, Lopez is looking forward to getting back into the normal college routine, which includes returning to the campus and living in there while attending classes in-person.
“Online classes have been an adventure, to say the least,” admitted Lopez. “I have most of my classes in-person, but some of them are still online. It’s a lot more normal, though, than being all on Zoom.”
Lopez has grown in her career as a guard over the six years on the beach in North Bethany covering all of the stands for the private beach community. As lieutenant this year, she has spent a lot of her time covering lunch shifts and doing pretty much everything else that goes into being a leader for the crew.
“The people that I’ve met on the patrol and in the communities of every single one we guard,” Lopez said, “just meeting everyone is great. You see old faces, new faces. … And just talking to them has really been a highlight, because I get to learn about all of them.”
And if this is her last year on the North Bethany Beach Patrol, then she has certainly enjoyed her time.
“I like to say that I probably won’t make a comeback next summer, as I hope to graduate and figure life out,” said Lopez, who will wrap up this season after Labor Day weekend. “If worse comes to worst, I’ll be back. I’m on the fence. We’ll see what next year says. If life allows me the chance to still guard, I would love to.
“I was supposed to go to study abroad in Spain this summer,” she noted, “but COVID happened and messed up those plans. I was very upset about not being able to go, but it allowed me to come back. I was looking forward to that time to, hopefully, help me figure out if I really did want to travel the world with my international business degree. That’s still my hope — to find a job that will allow me to travel, but stay stationary here, actually, because I don’t want to leave the beach.”