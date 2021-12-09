The season that almost wasn’t became something special, something memorable.
This weekend, Indian River High School soccer standout Jordan Illian and his teammates who propelled the 2020 Indians to the DIAA Division II state championship will definitely realize they have arrived at the milestone’s one-year anniversary.
They will remember experiencing the thrill of ultimate victory while shopping for the holidays and enjoying moments with family and friends. The title-clinching 2-1 victory over Newark Charter at Dover High School Stadium on that chilly Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, will be indelibly pressed between the pages of their young minds.
To be sure, the school’s second title in six seasons and third in its last eight campaigns was an achievement for the ages, given the circumstances that threatened the season.
In the tragic, challenging world of the COVID-19 pandemic, initial plans were for the 2020 fall season to begin in March of 2021. But Delaware’s student athletes caught a break when the DIAA reversed its field and approved schedules beginning in mid-October that were limited — with few exceptions — to conference opponents only.
Small school produces big soccer results
Indians head coach Steve Kilby’s successful program entered the 2020 season on the heels of teams that had made three other trips to the Division II state championship match. His talented squads had also captured 12 Henlopen Conference playoff titles and 22 regular-season conference Southern Division pennants dating back to 1991. Through the just-completed 2021 season that ended in the state quarterfinals for IR, coach Kilby has built an amazing 252-56-11 record at the Indians’ helm.
Indian River High School’s enrollment is in the neighborhood of just over 1,000 students, putting it in the middle of small schools across the state of Delaware. The Indians are also one of the Henlopen Conference Southern Division’s largest among small institutions.
They have competed very successfully against larger schools from the conference’s Northern Division and regularly schedule larger non-conference schools with successful soccer programs throughout Delaware and Maryland.
The team’s sensational 2020 soccer journey began with a 2-0 victory over visiting Polytech. After three more 2-0 wins at home and a pair of lopsided road triumphs, Coach Kilby’s charges dropped a 3-1 verdict to eventual Northern Division champion Milford in mid-November. (That game was added to the schedule to replace a match against Delmarva Christian).
The Indians resumed their winning ways with five straight triumphs to finish the regular season. Included was a 3-0 “Kilby Bowl” triumph at Cape Henlopen, which is coached by Kilby’s son, Patrick.
The Indians again fell 3-1 to Milford in the conference championship match featuring the two regular-season division champs. Ironically, the 11-0-1 Buccaneers themselves were soon defeated 2-1 by Middletown in the opening round of the Division I playoffs.
Having earned a first-round bye and No. 1 playoff seeding, IRHS then defeated Wilmington St. Mark’s School and the Catholic School Conference, 2-0 at Sussex Academy in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal, they made good use of Illian’s 17th goal of the season in the first minute of the match to defeat visiting Sussex Academy, 1-0.
That set up the championship match against Newark Charter, which had defeated MOT (Middletown-Odessa-Townsend) Charter, 2-1, in overtime of their semifinal. The Patriots, members of the Diamond State Conference, had previously earned a first-round bye, as well as a forfeit win against defending DIAA Division II champion Archmere Academy, whose school had fallen victim to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The Patriots and Indians fulfilled their pre-game billing by battling to a scoreless draw through the first three-plus quarters on the pitch at Dover High School. The Indians broke through early in the fourth session (68th minute) when Illian outraced a defender for a headman pass from junior Kevin Castillo and deposited the ball in the lower left-hand corner of the net for a 1-0 lead. Illian added his team-leading 19th marker of the season five minutes later by converting a pass from senior Willem Lambertson with just over seven minutes left in regulation, for a 2-0 advantage.
Newark Charter never relented, as freshman Jackson Laznik beat senior Indians standout goalkeeper Bastian Perry with three minutes remaining. That was the only goal Perry would relinquish in 240 minutes of post-season soccer, and only the ninth goal he allowed in 16 matches that season. Perry and his defense held tough during the final three minutes, and the Third Team All State honoree finished his IR career with 20 shutouts (10 each in 2019 and 2020).
“Having three of these” championships as a school “is nice, and winning one of our own is [even better],” Illian said of his 14-2-0 team’s achievement.
Illian recently mused about the thrill of winning the 2020 title.
“That was every high-school athlete’s dream, a state championship,” he said. “We came to practice every day with the same mindset, to work hard, be competitive, enjoy the game, and achieve our ultimate goal of winning the state championship. We had a large group of seniors, and we had all played together for more than two years. There was a great chemistry and respect for each other that showed on the pitch. In the end, we were able to celebrate together by raising a trophy of our own. I was happy to send our seniors off with such a great celebration.”
Teammate Tristen Hood, a junior in 2020, agreed with Illian, saying, “Besides being not only a powerhouse of a team, our chemistry was amazing, and we all helped each other out on and off the field.”
“Looking back and reflecting on the 2020 championship, I really believe the team leadership among all the players was really amazing,” said the senior Kilby recently. “The difficulties that had to be dealt with regarding COVID-19, transportation and practices were a huge challenge. Considering that COVID was an uncontrollable factor, I really believe that the senior group was determined to not be cheated out of an opportunity they had been working toward since they were 10- or 11-year-old ball boys for the previous IR soccer teams.”
A legacy of winning
Kilby, who is also the IRHS girls’ soccer coach, told sports journalists post-game, “We have what I like to call a ‘legacy program.’ We don’t draw from each geographical area, so we develop the players the best we can,” he noted. “We’re really fortunate to have these guys inside the community that we have.”
Four Indian River “legacy” players tasted the same sweet nectar of victory that older siblings and relatives had previously:
- Senior midfielder Arturo Cruz, who followed cousins Luis Cruz (2013) and Oscar Cruz (2015);
- Senior defender Michael Peterson, who followed brother Aaron Peterson (2013);
- Senior midfielder Eddie Mochiam, who followed brothers Mikie and Patrick Mochiam (2013 and 2015); and
- Forward Lambertson, who followed brother Josh Kleinstuber (2013).
Retooling for a 2020 title run
The 2019 Indians had finished 13-4-1, at times playing in fits and starts. Their season ended with a 3-1 semifinal loss to Wilmington Friends (which lost to Archmere in the finale). The taste of defeat in such a crucial match didn’t sit well with many of the players, including a hungry group of underclassmen.
Returning nine seniors with the capability to start and play quality minutes, Kilby indicated that the current edition of IRHS soccer could very well make a serious title run.
Exuberant about the chance to play the game they love, the team approached each match with a voracious hunger to challenge for the ball, to steal the sphere, and to advance the orb at breakneck speed along the wings and through midfield. Their sorties culminated in a barrage of passes upfield, as well as diagonal crosses into the box in front of the opponents’ goal.
This was a team that absolutely dominated the opposition, controlling the ebb and flow of nearly every minute of most matches. In addition to their inherent talent, every player seemed to perform with an unparalleled sense of purpose. They particularly strived to excel at the intangibles of the game to ensure their success game in and game out. They seemed to control the ball more than three quarters of the time, which kept opponents back on their heels for most of each match.
Specifically, Eddie Mochiam battled for the ball all over the expanse of midfield, while Arturo Cruz improved tremendously in his quest to successfully dribble the ball through rush-hour traffic between the 30-yard lines of the American football expanse. Defenders Jax Cathell (a 2020 Third Team All State honoree), Michael Peterson and sophomore Evan Peterson (no relation) seemed to effortlessly intercept rivals’ crosses and passes, and stopped threatening advances toward goalkeeper Perry while simultaneously fueling their fleet, explosive offensive teammates. Then there was Josh Bird, a ball of energy who began numerous rushes up the sideline offensively after defensively cutting short rivals’ rushes heading the opposite way
The offense was also energized by senior Eric Aguilara’s explosive right foot that launched scoring chances off set pieces in the form of corner kicks and free kicks. A 2019 and 2020 First Team All State honoree, Aguilara seemed to cover more ground than a riding mower, scoring in the first and second halves to help defeat St. Mark’s in the quarterfinals.
Double trouble on the attack
Illian is one of those soccer prodigies who most people might see once, maybe twice, in a lifetime. A starter in every match beginning in 2019 as a First Team All State freshman and a Second Team All State selection among Division I and II players in 2020, Illian combines breakneck speed and ball control with the ability to read the game and initiate a play or respond constructively to a teammate’s initiative. His raw speed has single-handedly won more than a few matches for IR.
Then there was Lambertson, a First Team All State selection in 2020 who provided the perfect complement to Illian on the IRHS attack unit. Using his swiftness and adept ball-handling skills, Willem was able to draw defensive pressure away from his teammate, as well as pick up the scoring slack when Jordan was being double- and triple-teamed. Lambertson finished the season as the team’s second leading scorer, with eight goals and 22 points.
But the 2020 Indians were hardly a two-trick pony. Kilby and assistant coaches Brandt Mais and Johnny Cuellar structure their practices to train and enable every player to make an impact when he enters the game. This enables every player to become a potential game-breaker.
Consider, for example, junior midfielder Dane Shuart, who broke a scoreless tie with a goal that helped defeat Sussex Academy 2-0 in the season’s second match. Junior forward Blake Morgan contributed the first goal of the game against Polytech and at Smyrna, both 2-0 triumphs. Senior Kyle Topper contributed a key goal and sophomore Parker Steele picked up an assist in the second half of a victory over Seaford. Omar “The Goalmaker” Baker scored first-half goals in victories over Delmar and Woodbridge, while Cruz added a two-goal, one-assist performance against the Delmar.
Also providing solid performances in supporting roles were underclassmen Connor Bird, Caleb Galbreath, Tristan Hood, Sergio Rivera, Mario Aguilan, Roman Keith and Sergio Parada. In addition, junior backup goalkeeper Reece Stone made five excellent appearances in relief of Perry.
IRHS’s previous DIAA soccer titles
The 2015 Indian River Indians defeated Caravel Academy 1-0 at Smyrna High School Stadium for their second DIAA Division II title in three seasons. Using sharp technical skills, Oscar Cruz scored the match’s only goal at the 20-minute mark. Goalkeeper Ian Walls, the team’s only senior starter, made it stand up for the No. 5-seeded Indians (15-5-0).
Indian River, which avenged their loss to the defending champion Buccaneers in the 2014 state semifinals, began the season 0-1, 1-3, 2-4 and 5-5 before finishing with a 10-game winning streak and five consecutive shutouts. Most of the players from the 2013 title team had graduated, and this squad lacked their predecessors’ height and relied more on technical skills.
“Last year we came close,” said Walls, who posted four shutouts during the postseason. “This was a chance to set ourselves apart again as the champions. It’s just great. [There are] no words to describe it. It’s just awesome.”
In the semifinal, Mikie Mochiam scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Archmere Academy.
The 2013 Indian River Indians defeated St. Elizabeth, 3-0, at Smyrna High School in the first-ever Division II (small-school) championship match, to win the school’s first state title. Using a considerable height advantage, the No. 2-seeded Indians (15-3-1) got a two-goal performance by Sam Izzo, and another goal and two assists from Dan Garza. Goalkeeper Ian Walls got the win with a cameo by backup Sam Cannon.
The victory capped a 16-0 margin of victory in the postseason, including 8-0 in the Henlopen Conference title match and 5-0 over Delaware Military Academy in the semifinals. The team rallied from a slow start to win 12 of their last 13 matches. In the semifinal, ’keeper Walls earned the shutout with late relief from Cannon. The goal-scorers were Greg Ray, Sean Whelen, Luis Cruz, Luan Sales and Patrick Mochiam.