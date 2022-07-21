It was moment that they’ve collectively been dreaming of since they were just starting to play the game of softball. Every season, this group of girls has been heading to the Lower Sussex Little League Complex on the grounds of the Pyle Center, watching teams from all over the country and world battle it out in the Senior Softball Little League World Series.
The Lower Sussex Senior Girls made quick work of their opponents on Tuesday, July 19, with back-to-back 15-0 shellackings of visiting Laurel-Nanticoke-Woodbridge (LNW) to claim the Delaware District 3 championship and a berth in the Senior Softball Little League World Series, which is set to get under way next weekend.
“It’s been a goal and a dream for almost all of these girls throughout the years,” LSLL head coach Sarah Hoban said after the games. “I’ve been coaching most these girls since they were 7 or 8 years old. They would come to the World Series games and say that they wanted to play in that one day. That day has now come for them.
“They’ve been preparing for this moment these past two years when the World Series was canceled,” due to COVID-19. “They have been wanting this, and the opportunity to play on their home field in front of their home fans is going to be incredible.”
The locals dispatched LNW in quick fashion, thanks to near-perfect pitching and red-hot bats from a plethora of contributors.
Leadoff hitter Kinsley Hall was a combined 3-for-4 in the two games, with a single, triple and home run, while scoring five times. Lily Hoban was 3-for-4 as well, with a single, double and home run that went deep over the left-centerfield fence in the nightcap — with three runs scored. Laniya Lewis was 4-for-5 with three singles, a home run and four runs.
LSLL scored 10 runs in the first inning of the opener, with three in the second and single runs in the third and fourth innings, to bring about the mercy rule.
Another hot start in the second game saw LSLL score four in the first, six in the second, four more in the third, and a single run, thanks to an inside-the-park home run from Cierra Lewis to end the game.
“We played well,” Coach Hoban said with a smile. “What more can I say, really, other than that I am so proud of all of these girls. They have been playing together for so long. They love each other, pick each other up, and are so supportive of each other. They are a fun bunch to be around.”
The LSLL contingent of pitchers in the opener included Hall, Olivia Hitchens and Cierra Lewis, combining on a one-hitter while striking out 11 LNW batters. Caroline White had the lone hit for LNW.
In the second game, LSLL’s Megan Daisey, Gracie Hoban and Cierra Lewis also allowed just one hit, with nine strikeouts. Brianna Dorey singled for LNW in the fourth inning, with two outs to break up the no-hitter.
The LSLL team consists of Hall, Lily Hoban, Laniya Lewis, Daisey, Shaniya Lewis, Jaya Shaub, Katie McHale, Macy Blades, Aniyah Blake, Hitchens, Sophie Scurci, Katelyn Murray, Katie Lasher, Gracie Hoban, Cierra Lewis, and Jill Coulbourne.
Extra Bases
Blake, Blades, Shaub, Shaniya Lewis and Hall each scored two runs in the first game of the night. The biggest hit came off the bat of Hall, with her triple. Scurci, Lily Hoban, Laniya Lewis, Shaniya Lewis, Shaub and McHale all hit safely in the opener.
Scurci, Coulbourne, Daisey, Gracie Hoban, Shaub and Blake all scored once in the finale, with Cierra Lewis, Laniya Lewis, Lily Hoban and Hall each scoring twice.
The teams that will be participating in the Senior Softball Little League World Series will start to arrive in Sussex County on Saturday, July 30. There will be some activities at the complex on Sunday, July 31, before games will get started on Monday, Aug. 1. The schedule for the games, as well as team-by-team previews, will be featured in next week’s edition of the Coastal Point.