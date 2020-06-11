The annual DNREC youth fishing tournament was quite successful on June 1, despite the semi-virtual way it was conducted this year. There were a total 162 fish submitted this year for the tournament, and there was some local flavor in the winner’s list released earlier this week.
Dagsboro resident Luke Veirs was credited with the Longest Pickerel for the contest, while Ocean View’s Delaney McCoy won the big prize for the smallest, er… shortest fish.
All told, there were six categories for kids to showcase their fishing prowess in an effort to win prizes that were donated by several local sponsors.
John Timmons of Georgetown took home the top honors for the Longest Perch. Milton resident Cohen Betts reeled in the Longest Bass. The Longest Catfish was caught by Middletown’s Brielle Douglas, and the Longest Sunfish category winner was Newark’s Quinn Catts.
“We hope that all the fishers had a great time at the tournament [last] weekend,” said Sgt. Brooke Mitchell of the Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police. “We truly appreciate the willingness each of the kids showed to navigate through this new way of holding the tournament, and working with us as we did the same. Everyone that participated did such an awesome job fishing.”
Each of the entrants had just two hours to reel in their potential winning catches, and had to upload their fish’s measurements to the Hook’d app, which was used for the tournament.
Locals were able to cast their lines in any of the 19 approved freshwater ponds in Sussex County. Those ponds included Abbotts Pond, Blairs Pond, Chipman Pond, Concord Pond, Craigs Pond, Griffith Lake, Haven Lake, Hearns Pond, Horsey Pond, Ingrams Pond, Millsboro Pond, Portsville Pond, Raccoon Pond, Records Pond, Trap Pond, Trussum Pond, Tussock Pond, Wagamons Pond and Waples Pond.
There are 32 total approved freshwater ponds in the entire state.
Each participant will be sent a special package in the mail in the next couple weeks, while the winners will be receiving their trophies and prizes via mail as well.
The Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police offered a shout-out and thanks to the community partners that helped sponsor the awards and prizes for the event. Those included Rick’s Bait & Tackle, Short’s Marine, Megee Motors and Lead Pot.