Race Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici of Focus Multisports — known for the Bethany Beach First Responders Sports Weekend, Coastal Delaware Running Festival, Boo-B-Que 5K, Justin’s Beach House 5K, July 4th Holiday Firecracker Run, Alzheimer’s Run, Dewey Beach Buddy Run, Thanksgiving Turkey Trot and other entrepreneurial ventures — recently made contributions, with Miken Builders, to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company (BBVFC), Contractors for a Cause and Justin’s Beach House, after a successful seventh annual Surfin’ Snowman 5-Miler.
Presented by Miken Builders, the Surfin’ Snowman took place at twilight on a mild evening in late December in Bethany Beach, with 500 runners and walkers participating and more than 200 additional fans and volunteers to cheer them on. Participants wearing complimentary glow necklaces crossed the finish line and celebrated with hot chocolate, apple and peach pies donated by Giant in Millville and the sounds of DJ Rupe.
With the proceeds from the race, Miken Builders and Focus Multisports was able to donate $2,000 to Justin’s Beach House, $2,000 to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company and $2,000 to Contractors for a Cause.
“We were proud of this event, in particular, because of the family-friendly aspect for both residents and visitors alike. We thought: ‘Let’s do a run as the sun sets, and outfitting each participant with glowing swag would be a great idea.’ By the attendance and the positive feedback, I think we accomplished that,” said Hundley.
“At Focus Multisports, Rick and I, along with our team of volunteers and enthusiastic participants, and through the generosity of our sponsors, make our community better through philanthropy and have fun while doing it. Our alliances strengthen local organizations and provide businesses with a platform to give back — and we were thrilled to honor the work of these three organizations this year,” said Felici.
Michael Cummings, founder and CEO of Miken Builders, presenting sponsor of the Surfin’ Snowman, said, “For us at MIKEN Builders and BetterLiving Delmarva, sponsoring this wonderful event, knowing the proceeds would be donated to support local non-profits, is an honor. As committed to excellence and quality as we are in our business, collaborating with local businesses and non-profits for the betterment of our area and people makes perfect sense and aligns with our company values.”
Sponsors for the event included: presenting sponsor Miken Builders and BetterLiving Sunrooms & Awnings of Delmarva, the Coastal Point, Giant Food—Millville, Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Hotel, Team Timmons, Baja Beach House Grill, DJ Rupe, Creative Resource Group, 99 Sea Level Restaurant & Raw Bar, D3 Corp. and many more.
Participants can register now for the Virtual July 4th Weekend Bethany Beach Firecracker 5K Run/Walk benefiting the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s purchase of a Biomist Sanitizing System to combat COVID-19, at FirecrackerRunWalk.com.
People can also look for announcements regarding the Alzheimer’s Run/Walk, Dewey Beach Buddy Run, Bethany Beach Sports Weekend (half-marathon, 10K and 5K) on Sept. 19-20, Turkey Trot Family Run Walk on Nov. 26, and the next Surfin’ Snowman, on Jan. 2, 2021.