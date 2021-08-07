It’s been six years since David Brady began his lifeguarding career in Coastal Delaware as a member of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol. He spent three years to the north before the desire of joining some of his friends on the Bethany Beach Patrol.
Now in his third season with the BBP, Brady is about to wrap up his career as a lifeguard as he embarks on a new adventure as a member of the United States Army. He will be graduating from the University of Mississippi — “Ole Miss” — this coming December. From there, he will be heading off to his Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC) at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks of St. Robert, MO.
Brady is currently a member of the Ole Miss Army ROTC program, and is majoring in Criminal Justice. Upon graduation, he will commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He is hoping to become a Combat Engineer during his military career.
“I knew some good guys down in Bethany that I had known growing up, and I asked them if there were any openings,” said Brady about his switch from RBP to BBP. “They told me to apply, so I did, and I have never been happier on the stand. Bobby Rush was actually the first lifeguard I reached out to so that I could get in contact with Capt. Joe Donnelly.
“I like how everybody does everything together. From workouts in the morning to whenever we are doing something after work, everybody is always included. This group is a very inclusive environment, and everybody always feels welcome to be a part of what is going on.”
Brady’s older brother A.J. was the catalyst into his lifeguarding career, and A.J. had a buddy that enticed him into becoming a guard as well.
David Brady is currently a resident with his family in Frankford at Plantation Park Marina, but grew up in the north part of the state in Wilmington. He graduated from the Delaware Military Academy, which was also the initial start to Brady’s career trajectory into the service.
“I have made some of the best memories I have ever had as a lifeguard this summer,” Brady admitted. “Just spending some quality time with my buddies, and some experiences that I will never forget. I am so happy to be here, and really just enjoying all of it since it will probably be my last summer.”
Brady has had some memorable moments on the chair, and recalls making about 10 saves during his three years in Bethany.
“Last year, while sitting with Miller Gladding, I made three pulls (saves) that day,” said Brady. “It was a very intense, very eventful day. He also made a couple saves that day as well. Basically, the pulls were all of kids that had gotten caught up in the rip currents that couldn’t make their way back in so I had to go help them.”
In the meantime, Brady is soaking up his final days on the beaches in Bethany, and they will always hold a fond memory in his heart.
“I kind of owe all of my lifeguard career to my older brother because if it wasn’t for him, I never would have done this,” Brady concluded. “I also wanna shoutout Bobby Rush because if it wasn’t for him, I never would have been on the Bethany Beach Patrol.”