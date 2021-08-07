By Jason Feather
Staff Reporter
When sitting on the beach relaxing this summer, you have probably seen plenty of different games and activities being played and enjoyed by other people. The possibilities are endless with what you can do to enjoy your hours on the beach.
There’s the always practical building of a sand castle or burying someone under the sand. People have been known to fly a kite or play a game of Wiffle ball.
You may have even seen people getting in a really good workout while playing a competitive game of Spikeball.
Founded in 2008, Spikeball is a four-person game that pits two people versus another duo with both partners standing on the same side of the round net. All players except the receiver must begin the point at least 6 feet from the net. The receiver may stand at any desired distance. Once the server strikes the ball, players may go anywhere they choose. Possession changes when the ball contacts the net. Each team has up to three touches per possession.
As far as scoring goes, the round net is played using rally scoring; points can be won by the serving or receiving team. Games are usually played to scores of 11, 15 or 21. Games must be won by two points unless otherwise agreed upon or specified. The rally ends and a point is awarded when: 1) The ball contacts the ground or otherwise isn’t returned onto the net within 3 touches; 2) The ball is hit directly into the rim at any time, including on a serve; 3) The ball bounces and falls back onto the net or rim; or 4) The ball clearly rolls across the net.
If the receiving team wins the point, the next designated player serves. The server switches places with their partner and serves to the other team. The receiving team is to set their position first. The server will stand 180 degrees across the designated receiver, who is the only player allowed to play the serve. Serves may be struck with any amount of force, and short serves are allowed. If a server serves two faults, then the receiving team wins the point. A violation of any of these rules is considered a fault: 1)
The server must toss the ball upward at least 4 inches, or 2) If the server tosses the ball, he/she must hit it. Dropping, catching, or swinging at and missing a toss all count as a fault.
Touches between teammates must alternate with consecutive touches by one player resulting in a loss of a point. The ball must be contacted cleanly and cannot be caught, lifted, or thrown. Players are not permitted to hit the ball with two hands, even if placed together “volleyball style” like in a volleyball type hit. Players may use any individual part of their body to hit the ball — not just their hand. After the serve, if there is any unusual bounce that does not contact the rim is considered legal and playable. A shot that lands on the net, rolls into the rim, and then off the net is playable as “a pocket,” not a direct rim hit. If teams cannot determine the legality of a hit, replay the point — to keep things fair.
Always remember that safety is the most important factor in participating in any sporting activity including Spikeball. Defending players should make an effort not to get in the way of the offending team’s possession or play on the ball. If an offender collides with a defender, or a defender’s position prevents a markable offensive play on the ball, the infracted player may call “hinder” to force a replay of the point.
So if you’ve ever enjoyed playing volleyball and foursquare, then Spikeball is right up your alley.