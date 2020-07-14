Rylee Shockley of Millsboro was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll, Lebanon Valley College announced this week.
Shockley, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College softball team, and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education at The Valley.
The academic honor roll comprises student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher during their season of competition.
A total of 3,851 MAC student-athletes who competed in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor track-and-field, men’s and women’s outdoor track-and-field, men’s volleyball and wrestling received honor-roll recognition. The number of Flying Dutchmen to earn the distinction increased from 183 in 2018-2019 to 220 in 2019-2020.
A total of 42 LVC student-athletes earned 4.00 GPAs during their semester of championship competition. For the third consecutive season, women’s tennis had the highest percentage of student-athletes earn the honor, with eight of the team’s 11 players recognized. Women’s swimming once again led all LVC teams, with 29 honorees, for the second straight season, while men’s track-and-field (21) narrowly edged men’s ice hockey (20) to lead the male squads.
