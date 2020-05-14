With impacts of COVID-19 on the spring sports seasons, the Coastal Point would like to provide a place where we can honor the senior athletes from Indian River High School. Below is another set of responses from students who have answered our questionnaire, which is similar to the one provided by the IR athletic department. With the help of a senior student-athlete, we have been in contact with almost all IRHS senior spring athletes
Note: We would like to continue to showcase and recognize all of the graduating senior spring-sports student-athletes. We’ve continued to get a good response over the past week, but we know there are still more out there, including some IR grads competing for their colleges. If you know of an IR senior student-athlete that was set to play a spring sport this season, please contact sports reporter Jason Feather at jason.feather@coastalpoint.com.
Will Douds
Sport: Boys’ swimming
Parents: John & Andrea Douds
What are your plans after high school?: I will be studying criminal justice at the University of Delaware.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Setting the 400-freestyle relay record at the 2020 state swimming and diving championships.
What is your parting message to your teammates: Your hard work and perseverance will pay off!
Cody Edwards
Sport: Golf
Parents: Jeff & Christina Edwards
What are your plans after high school?: I play on studying business at the University of Delaware.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Fight week my freshman year.
What is your parting message to your teammates: If you want to be good at something, you need to work for it.
Colby Hook
Sport: Golf
Parents: Greg & Kim Hook
What are your plans after high school?: Attending Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla. after being recruited to play Division II golf, and studying business economics.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Van ride to golf matches with Coach Billy [Wingate] and teammates.
What is your parting message to your teammates: Keep chasing your goals, and push yourselves to be better every day.
Emilee Andrie
Sport: Girls’ lacrosse
Parents: Jimmy & Michelle Andrie
What are your plans after high school?: Studying computer science at Towson University.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Winning our first lacrosse game!
What is your parting message to your teammates: Thank you for being so supportive and patient as I learned to play these last two years. You’ve all made my two seasons on the team enjoyable. I’ll miss you guys! Play hard next year!