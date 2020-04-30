With the uncertainty around the spring sports season due to COVID-19, the Coastal Point would like to provide a place where we can honor the senior athletes from Indian River High School over the next couple of weeks. Below is a fifth set of responses from students who have answered our questionnaire, which is similar to the one provided by the IR athletic department. With the help of a senior student-athlete, we have been in contact with almost all IRHS senior spring athletes.
Editor’s note: We would like to showcase and recognize all of the graduating senior spring-sports student-athletes. We have been getting a much better response over the past week, but we know there are still more out there. If you know of an IR senior student-athlete that was set to play a spring sport this season, please contact Sports Reporter Jason Feather at jason.feather@coastalpoint.com.
Austyn Clark
Sport: Baseball
Parents: Jerry & Kerry Clark
What are your plans after high school?: I plan on studying business at the University of Delaware.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Winning the division my sophomore year.
What is your parting message to your teammates: Don’t forget all of the “life lessons” we learned in the game of baseball. Start fast, finish strong and leave it all on the field. Hopefully, our paths will cross again.
Aaron King
Sport: Baseball
Parents: Andrea & Michael King
What are your plans after high school?: I plan to go to a four-year college and major in education.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Winning the Southern Division in 2018.
What is your parting message to your teammates: Don’t rush … be quick!
Broden Carney
Sport: Boys’ lacrosse
Parents: Melissa & Tom Carney
What are your plans after high school?: Go to DelTech and study in mechanics and diesel mechanics.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Just goofing off with friends.
What is your parting message to your teammates: It was a wild ride, and it’s upsetting to have it end where it did. We could have went all the way! Stay safe everyone!
Joshua Carter
Sport: Boys’ track-and-field
Parents: Lisa & Russell Carter
What are your plans after high school?: Going to the University of Delaware.
What is your favorite memory from high school: Playing in the soccer state tournament with all my friends on the team.
What is your parting message to your teammates: If you wanna achieve something, work hard to complete it. Don’t let the coronavirus get in the way of your dreams.