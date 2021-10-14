They have yet to drop a set through the first five matches of their season, and they really haven’t even been challenged in any of those matches, easily dispatching each of their opposition in straight set sweeps.
But their five opponents are not the only challenges they have focused their attention on this season. The Selbyville Middle School girls’ volleyball team has also been channeling their efforts to help “Spike Out Cancer” in support of their head coach Sally Craig, as well as three other moms of players on the team by donning pink gear through the month of October as the quartet have all had their own experience with fighting breast cancer.
The SMS squad continues to show their support by wearing pink socks and hair ribbons, and shaking pink and white pom-poms on the sidelines during their matches. It’s not like they’ve needed the extra incentive to play well, but they certainly have taken it to another level this month.
In their most recent match on Monday, Oct. 11, the Indians mauled Milford, 2-0, with set scores of 25-7 and 25-11.
Serenity Phillips had 9 aces and 3 assists, while Catherine Bunting scored 12 service points with 7 aces. Taygan Conaway recorded six service points (5 aces) with a kill as well. Daisy Aguilera added 3 kills, 2 service points, and 2 assists with Parker O’Shields chipping in 2 aces and 2 kills. Taliyah McCray also had a pair of aces in the match.
The SMS “B” team also swept Milford by set scores of 25-12 and 25-17. Madelyn Wiest was on fire for the Indians scoring 20 service points - 16 of which were aces, while also rocking a jump serve. Mason Hockman had 4 aces, while Gianna Hocker and Lila Brown combined for 5 assists.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Indians walloped Woodbridge, 2-0, with set scores of 25-3 and 25-15. McCray led the charge with 11 aces in the contest. Brooke Loosararian scored 9 service points (7 aces), Hocker had 5 service points (2 aces), Wiest recorded 4 service points (3 aces), Conaway had 2 kills, and Hockman chipped in with 3 service points.
The Indians traveled to Mariner on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for a match with the Vikings as they look to continue their 2021 campaign of domination. They will also travel to Postlethwait on Monday, Oct. 18, before returning home on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to take on Dover Central.
In other sports, we can only provide scores as there was no other information provided.
The SMS football team downed Delmar, 34-8, on Thursday, Oct. 7, to run their record to 2-0 on the season. They hosted Laurel on Thursday, Oct. 14, looking to stay unbeaten.
The Indians’ field hockey team also remained perfect for their 2021 season after a 14-0 win over Georgetown on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and a 2-1 win over Mariner on Monday, Oct. 11. For the season, SMS has out-scored their opponents, 40-3, and are now 6-0. Their next game is on Monday, Oct. 18, when they host Sussex Academy.
Back-to-back ties for the SMS boys’ soccer team has their record at 4-0-2 for the season. The even matchups were both 2-2 deadlocks against Georgetown and Mariner. The Indians are back at it on Monday, Oct. 18 when they host Sussex Academy.
Extra Points
We want to feature more kids’ names in these SMS Sports Reports, but need your help. Coaches, please email jason.feather@coastalpoint.com with your game information so that we can give all the worthy efforts their proper due.