The Sandhill Fields sports complex has officially been open to the public for one year.
A 90-acre sports complex located at 20330 Sandhill Road, Georgetown, Sandhill Fields features eight regulation Bermuda Grass soccer fields that are fully convertible to accommodate eight regulation lacrosse fields, six regulation pickleball courts, and a 3.5-mile walking trail which is also home to a 3.1-mile regulation cross country course. Additional amenities include a tot lot, picnic pavilions and restrooms.
Since opening in September 2020, the complex has been used for tournaments, local sport teams practice and play, and several community and special events. Sandhill Fields has been the host locations for three soccer and two lacrosse tournaments and has been used by several local teams and schools as a location for soccer and field hockey practices and games.
The complex has also been used for numerous community and special events including The Town of Georgetown Summer Concert Series and Drive-In Church Service, Georgetown Public Library Story Walk, Walking Club, and Summer Reading Series, the Hispanic-American Festival, as well as numerous 5k races, and the first annual Sussex County Cross Country Championships.
“We are pleased with the success of our first year and are looking forward to hosting more events and tournaments in the future,” said Brad Leinbach, Sandhill Fields General Manager.
The $6.5m Sandhill Fields Complex project was made possible from generous donations from community members, foundations, businesses, and a loan from Sussex County Council. The Sandhill Fields Business Partners include Atlantic Sands Hotel and Conference Center, Beebe Healthcare, Harry Caswell Plumbing, The Dental Group, Fulton Bank, David G. Horsey & Sons, Megee Motors, McDonalds/The Meoli Companies, Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s, Pot Nets Communities and Schell Brothers.
For field use, special events, and additional information contact general manager, Brad Leinbach at sandhillfields@gmail.com.