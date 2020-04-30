For many kids, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has not only disrupted their educational growth, but it has also prevented them from partaking in their athletic development.
Whether it be baseball, soccer, basketball or volleyball, kids all over — including in Sussex County — have been quarantined away from their favorite sports and their teammates. Many would be in the middle of their Little League seasons or travel sports season as well.
Locally, the River Soccer Club has tried to put their best foot forward during this difficult time, working to educate and build players with online skills training via their Facebook and Instagram pages. The local soccer group, whose complex is located along Gum Road in Frankford, normally has hundreds of kids playing during this time of the year.
However, during Delaware Gov. John Carney’s “Stay at Home” order, those kids are not permitted on the field.
The organization’s social media itself has seen quite the workout, from all the weekly training videos that have been posted by the coaches. Four days a week, RSC posts videos from their coaching staff that feature technical skills, speed and agility, goalkeeper training, and striker training. The videos vary each week in what players work on, but with the state of things in the world right now, some training is better than none.
There is still some hope that the spring 2020 recreational season will be played, which would be in a six-week season from Saturday, May 16, through June 20. That is all hanging on the determination from Carney and state health officials.
For more on the spring season and any other events going on with RSC, check out their website at www.riversoccerclub.com or either the Facebook or Instagram pages.
Extra Kicks — River Soccer Club is a grassroots club on the Delmarva Peninsula in Southern Delaware. The club’s focus is on the long-term development of the local Sussex County communities by through their love of soccer. RSC organizers said their players, coaches, volunteers and board members develop critical life skills through participation in sports, as well as its organizations.
Soccer, as a player-centered sport, is particularly good at developing those aforementioned skills. Players and coaches of all levels will find an opportunity for growth and development at River Soccer Club.
The RSC travel — or representative program — provides a competitive training and game environment emphasizing in player development. The purpose of the travel program is to help the players take their game to the next level. Whether it’s making a local middle-school team, a high-school varsity team or a college soccer program, the focus is always to guide the players to achieve their maximum potential.
Tryouts for the travel teams are still tentatively scheduled for May 18-29. More information on the potential for a travel season will come from the status of the “Stay at Home” order from the State.
The RSC coaching staff features 13 experienced individuals, led by Director of Coaching Brandt Mais. Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ soccer head coach Steve Kilby is one of three the organization’s technical coaching directors along with Justine Brooks-Ward and Danny Maskell.
IRHS Athletic Director and trainer Todd Fuhrmann is joined by John Cuellar as the RSC goalkeeper directors. There are seven other staff coaches among the group, including Jonathan Forte, Lydia Hastings, Will Hastings, Matt Lewis, Jordan Lundy, Duncan Smith and Molly Chamberlin.
The organization is always looking for new coaches to join the club. Interested individuals should contact Mais at bmais@alumni.flagler.edu or by calling (302) 462-5019.