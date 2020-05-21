The 2020 Indian River High School Soccer Alumni Reunion Game and Hall of Fame festivities are set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 28. While the details of the event taking place on Thanksgiving weekend are still in the early stages, members of the planning committee said they wanted to get word out to the public.
The IRHS Soccer Alumni Game is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. that day at the River Soccer Club, located at 32221 Gum Road, Frankford. The Hall of Fame Banquet is set for later the same day, beginning at 6 p.m. at The Loft Mio Fratello at 38016 Fenwick Shoals Boulevard in West Fenwick.
“While we understand times are tough right now. We are hoping that as things get better, we can get support for the event from locals and the businesses,” representatives of the organizing committee. “We all hope for better days ahead and look forward to celebrating the achievements of our new inductees. The alumni game is always a great time, and we always have a good turnout.”
To get a jump on planning, the committee has established an email address — irsocceralumni@gmail.com — through which people can inquire about making donations.
There has also been an online form created for individuals interested in making a formal nomination for someone to be considered by the Hall of Fame committee. Visit https://forms.gle/fsJKGGaVBpksnpvu7 to nominate a person or persons.
All nominees must be submitted by July 1, with voting to be conducted by the committee members by early August. The announcement of the new inductees will be in early September, allowing plenty of time for family and friends of those individuals to prepare to attend the Nov. 28 festivities and celebrate their accomplishments.
The committee also asked that individuals use the email address to send in contact information for former IRHS boys’ and girls’ soccer players so that they can begin to formulate a database.
Stay tuned to the Coastal Point sports Facebook page for more information as it becomes available. In the coming weeks, the committee will be announcing its own Facebook page as well.