Fresh off their first loss of the season just one day prior, the Indian River High School field hockey team had little time to dwell on that setback, as they were right back out on the field for their first home game of the season, hosting Smyrna on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The Indians’ young team came out focused and ready to go from the opening whistle as they looked to avenge their 3-1 loss to Sussex Tech in Monday’s contest. Two first-half goals against the Eagles, and an insurance one late in the fourth quarter, led the Indians to a 3-1 score of their own against Smyrna.
The game was a collaboration of the “Play for the Cure” Pink Out game, as well as the first Under Armor “Women of Will” field hockey contest between the only two schools in the entire state that are a part of the program.
The victory was due in large part to several big saves by senior goalie Allyson Clark in the second half that kept the Indians’ one-goal lead intact.
“We kind of came out of [Monday’s loss] a little disappointed in ourselves,” said Clark, who was credited with six saves overall in the win on Tuesday. “We all knew we had played a really bad game. So we came into [Tuesday] really hyped up, just looking for a win.
“I think that’s the whole environment of today. We were all hyping each other up all day,” she said. On Monday, after the first goal Tech scored on the Indians, she noted, “We were kind of down in the dumps, and it really affected our play. [Tuesday] being at home, and it being the first home game and the Pink game, there was so much on it, and we just wanted to pull out the win.”
Sophomore Kinsley Hall found the back of the cage off an assist from Emma Ruley at 12:09 in the first quarter to give IR the initial 1-0 lead. It was Hall’s fourth goal of the season.
Senior co-captain Morgan McGee made it 2-0 with her first goal of the season at the 11:40 mark in the second quarter. Smyrna cut the IR lead in half at 2-1 following a goal by Sheridan Price with just 1:30 left before the halftime intermission.
It remained that way through much of the second half, as neither team was able to break through. Clark was especially impressive during the second half as she made several saves to keep the Eagles from tying the game, especially a stick save on a corner opportunity that deflected out of bounds.
“From last year, a lot of these girls don’t know what it’s like playing from behind,” Clark added. “We thrived on our seniors last year, so this year it’s been about finding our new leaders, and I think we have had a lot of people step up to fill those roles.”
Clark’s efforts between the pipes certainly did not go unnoticed by her coach, Jodi Stone. The veteran field boss was happy to see how Clark and her teammates responded following their loss to Sussex Tech on Monday.
“They did a great job today,” Stone said of Tuesday’s match. “Sometimes it is good to get knocked down a little bit so you have to brush yourself off, and get back your head back into the game, and do what you need to do.
Clark, she said, “is a great asset. We wouldn’t be able to have a season without her. She’s already trained for what to look for over the years. Her experience really kind of speaks volumes. I kind of call her ‘the conductor.’ She conducts what’s going on out on the field. It’s very soothing to the players to know that she’s back there, and that she’s kind of directing where they need to be. It really helps the defense a lot.”
Sophomore Kendall Cathell put the game away for IR in the fourth quarter, with just 5:53 left in the contest, as she slammed home a pass from Brynn McCabe on a penalty corner opportunity. It was the first goal of the season for Cathell.
The Indians held a 16-12 advantage in shots for the game, while the Eagles were able to generate a 13-12 edge in penalty corner chances. The loss dropped Smyrna to 0-2-1 following an opening-day 4-0 loss to Delmar and a 2-2 tie to Milford last Thursday, Oct. 22.
IR was scheduled to travel to Delmar on Thursday, Oct. 25, for a rematch from last year’s DIAA Division II state championship game against the Tigers. For a full report on the game — if it was played, as there was the potential for it to be postponed due to the threat of heavy rains coming into the area — check out the Coastal Point sports Facebook page.